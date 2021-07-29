Welcome to SNX DLX! Prepare yourself because this is a wild one — the most packed release week of the summer. Yes, you’re probably going to catch multiple L’s this week. We know that stings, but our hope is that you’re still able to land a dope pair of sneakers because the offerings this time around are insane. Piet Parra Dunks? Yup. A Travis Scott Nike drop? Uh-huh! The latest must-have release from AMBUSH? You better believe it. Also as a reminder, since SNX publishes on Wednesdays we want to let you know that next week Monday, August 2nd is Yeezy Day. What’s dropping? Probably not DONDA. But it is probably going to be a whole lot of Yeezys. If you’ve been holding your sneaker money all summer waiting for that special once-a-year drop that earns a spot amongst a special silhouette’s very best colorways, this is that week! Let’s get into this week’s best sneakers — after that, hit up our roundup of the streetwear brands you need on your radar to close out 2021. Ready? Let’s go!

Nike WMNS Dunk High Black and White How it took Nike THIS long to come up with a straight-up Black and White pair of the WMNS Dunk is beyond us, but we’re glad it’s here. There isn’t much to say here, it’s a classic leather high-top SB Dunk in a panda-like black and white color scheme, it’s such an obvious hit that Nike should’ve dropped this in WMNS sizing years ago. Which is why it’s no surprise it’s already sold out on Nike SNKRS. The WMNS Dunk High Black and White is out now with an aftermarket price hovering just above $150. Pick up a pair at StockX, eBay, or your favorite aftermarket site. Nike Dunk High 1985 x UNDERCOVER Gym Red This high-top Dunk from UNDERCOVER’s Jun Takahashi combines genuine black leather overlays over a pebble embossed nubuck upper in Gym Red with a paint-splattered midsole, and… it’s just beautiful. The Dunk’s black and red colorway release alongside a matching UNDERCOVER apparel collection. If you’re looking at this shoe and noticing it doesn’t quite look like your average Dunk, good eye. Takahashi utilized the 1985 Dunk silhouette for this iteration, giving the shoe a slight vintage edge. The Nike Dunk High 1985 x UNDERCOVER Gym Red is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair on aftermarket sites like StockX and eBay.

Fragment Design x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 The raffle for Travis Scott’s latest Jordan 1 collaboration begins this week! If this isn’t one of the most hyped releases of the summer, it’s definitely the most hyped release of the week. This time Cactus Jack’s Jordan 1 design comes courtesy of Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design label and features a leather Sail, Black Military, and Blue Shy upper with a Shy Pink midsole and an oversized backward swoosh. As far as Travis Scott Nike’s go, this is easily one of the best. The raffle for the Fragment Design x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 is set for July 29th with a retail price of $200 for the shoes. Watch the Travis Scott webstore for more updates or pick up the pair at GOAT or Flight Club if they hit the aftermarket. Nike Dunk High x AMBUSH Flash Lime AMBUSH’s Yoon Ahn is killing it right now, and her latest Nike collaboration is my personal favorite drop of the week. Sorry Travis Scott, but this is Yoon Ahn we’re talking about. Inspired by motorcycle culture and Tokyo’s nightlife, this high-top Dunk features a Flash Lime leather upper with an extended Swoosh, reimagined proportions co-branded sock liners, and an embossed AMBUSH logo at the heel. The Dunk High x AMBUSH Flash Lime is set to drop on July 30th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike SB Dunk Low Light Soft Pink We’ll try not to be too mad at Nike for waiting until the summer to drop this Light Soft Pink iteration of the Dunk Low, despite the fact that its pastel colorway looks like it was practically made for Easter weekend. Featuring a leather upper that combines Soft Pink and Lime Ice, this pastel-infused Dunk is a must-cop if you love a colorful fit. The Nike Dunk Low Light Soft Pink is set to drop on July 31st for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike SB Parra Dunk Low Abstract Art Frequent Nike collaborator, the Amsterdam-based artist Piet Parra consistently delivers some of the best Dunks out there, and this week’s Abstract Art Dunk Low continues that trend with what is probably his most artful sneaker to date. Based on the skateboarding Federation Kits Parra was tapped to design for Nike for this year’s Olympic Games, the Abstract Art features abstract geometric color block paneling over a white upper with a contrasting black Swoosh. The insoles, as well as tongue tags, are also fully illustrated, this sneaker is more art than it is shoe! We’re still going to wear the hell out of it. The Nike SB Parra Dunk Low Abstract Art is set to drop on July 31st for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app, or pick it up on the aftermarket at GOAT.