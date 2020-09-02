Hello September! We’re now officially in the last days of summer and even if it’s still unseasonably warm outside in some parts of the county, it’s time to start seriously thinking about layering up. We got you in that department. But before we dive into this week’s SNX DLX, we should probably mention that one of our picks from last week, the Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 Arzareth, was postponed (along with a lot of other Adidas releases) as a company-wide call for justice over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Arzareth’s adjusted launch date was September 1st. And the sneaker is still available over at Yeezy Supply. Still, it didn’t feel right to include the sneaker in this week’s lineup again. This week we’ve got new releases from New Balance, Adidas, a Dunk-inspired Air Jordan 1, and a linkup between Puma and streetwear label Rhude. Let’s dive in!

Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer Wavy White When Jaden Smith decided to add “sneaker designer” to his ever-growing resume, many a sneakerhead rolled their eyes at the prospect of yet another celebrity dabbler invading the space. But, I don’t know. I think Jaden’s work with New Balance is pretty dope. The Vision Racer is a mashup of New Balance’s 1700 and X-Racer silhouettes and features an upper of mixed mesh and suede, reflective detailing along the New Balance “N,” and a mix of recycled and post-consumer plastic construction throughout. Did we mention this sneaker is also fully vegan-friendly? You can roll your eyes, but then fix them to the fact that our planet is on fire. Who wouldn’t want a vegan semi-sustainable sneaker in 2020? The Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer Wavy White is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at the Nice Kicks online store. Rhude x PUMA Cell King PUMA has linked up yet again with luxury streetwear label Rhude for a Frankensteinian mashup of their King football boot and their CELL running sneaker. The result has a distinctive old-world quality about it, like the kind of shoe you’d need to entrust a cobbler with to maintain. The Cell King features a quilted synthetic leather upper, an EVA midsole with CELL cushioning, asymmetrical cushion windows, and a fold-over tongue. The Rhude x PUMA Cell King is set to drop on September 5th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at the PUMA webstore.

Air Jordan 1 Bio Hack/ Baroque Brown A modern reinterpretation and remix of UNDEFEATED’s much-beloved 2005 Nike SB Dunk Hi, this Air Jordan in “Baroque Brown” is designed to resemble that original sneaker, which still sells on the aftermarket for prices above $1000. And you know what? We kind of like these more. Maybe… Featuring a color-block upper, the Air Jordan 1 Bio Hack sports leather construction with soft suede overlays, an embroidered tongue, and a silver wrap around swoosh. Picking up a pair is a no brainer this week, so set yourself up for disappointment if you can’t manage to cop a pair. The Air Jordan 1 Bio Hack is set to drop on September 4th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers. Nike Dunk Low Disrupt A Dunk Low with a more pronounced and rounded-off shape, the Dunk Low Disrupt updates the Dunk Low silhouette with a platform stance and exaggerated proportions like extra dimension around the outsole, a padded collar, and the added upper panels.

While the sneaker is WMNS sized, Nike is launching the sneaker in an extended size run. We say, go full unisex Nike. What are you scared of? The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt is set to drop on September 4th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas YEEZY SLIDE Core/ Soot Full disclosure — I don’t love these. The only reason I’m including them at all is that despite the fact that this week has some truly great releases, it’s also a little light on variety. If you love the YEEZY SLIDEs, which many do, you’ll be pleased to know that the sandal — that word makes us shudder — will be dropping in a new Core and Soot colorway, and the original Bone colorway will be receiving a restock. How long before Ye straight up names one of his sandals colorways “Jesus?” The Adidas YEEZY SLIDE is set to drop on September 4th for a retail price of $55. Pick up a pair through the Adidas online store and YEEZY Supply. Anti Social Social Club x BAPE Fall 2020 Collection Hands down one of the best drops of the season, Anti Social Social Club and BAPE will launch their third collaboration this week which consists of hooded camo sweaters and matching t-shirts in three beautiful colorways with Katakana characters written in ASSC’s wavy aesthetic. The Anti Social Social Club BAPE Fall 2020 collection is set to drop on September 4th at the Anti Social Social Club webstore.