Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we’ve got an even mix of collabs — Nigo with Nike, Action Bronson with New Balance, Brain Dead with Adidas — and coveted signature basketball sneakers, including the latest from Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and a BRED Jordan 11. So if you’re one of the rare few who likes big brand collaborations and the dopest signature basketball sneakers, we feel sorry for your wallet!

With the way online raffles and limited supply work, you’d never be so lucky (or unlucky?) to be able to cop all of these in a single week. On the bright side, you’re bound to catch a “W” on at least one of these releases this week. Even if you end up landing on something that isn’t your top pick, there isn’t a single dud in this week’s lineup, so take the win!

Let’s dive into this week’s best kicks.

NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low Black and White

Price: $150

Japanese streetwear legend Nigo has teamed up with Nike for a nostalgia-mining take on the Air Force 3. The sneaker looks to the lost art of crate-digging (when hip-hop producers and DJs would deep dive into discount record bins for hidden gems) and features a design that combines metallic accents with embossed leather, printed insoles and some bling for good measure.

Elements of this sneaker resemble the look of vinyl records, complete with a vinyl graphic on the tongue and a specifically designed box. It’s a tribute to a bygone era of hip-hop and a nostalgic treat for anyone who came up listening to ‘90s and early ‘00s rap music.

The NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low Black and White is set to drop on April 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Action Bronson x New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Amazonia

Price: $219.99

Last week, Action Bronson’s latest hit a limited release run that sold out instantly. If you caught the “L,” you have another chance come Friday. The Amazonia sports a lightweight mesh upper with synthetic details and nubuck overlays, with a Baklava branded tongue, and reflective accents for enhanced visibility.