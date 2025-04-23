Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we’ve got an even mix of collabs — Nigo with Nike, Action Bronson with New Balance, Brain Dead with Adidas — and coveted signature basketball sneakers, including the latest from Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and a BRED Jordan 11. So if you’re one of the rare few who likes big brand collaborations and the dopest signature basketball sneakers, we feel sorry for your wallet!
With the way online raffles and limited supply work, you’d never be so lucky (or unlucky?) to be able to cop all of these in a single week. On the bright side, you’re bound to catch a “W” on at least one of these releases this week. Even if you end up landing on something that isn’t your top pick, there isn’t a single dud in this week’s lineup, so take the win!
Let’s dive into this week’s best kicks.
NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low Black and White
Price: $150
Japanese streetwear legend Nigo has teamed up with Nike for a nostalgia-mining take on the Air Force 3. The sneaker looks to the lost art of crate-digging (when hip-hop producers and DJs would deep dive into discount record bins for hidden gems) and features a design that combines metallic accents with embossed leather, printed insoles and some bling for good measure.
Elements of this sneaker resemble the look of vinyl records, complete with a vinyl graphic on the tongue and a specifically designed box. It’s a tribute to a bygone era of hip-hop and a nostalgic treat for anyone who came up listening to ‘90s and early ‘00s rap music.
The NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low Black and White is set to drop on April 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Action Bronson x New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Amazonia
Price: $219.99
Last week, Action Bronson’s latest hit a limited release run that sold out instantly. If you caught the “L,” you have another chance come Friday. The Amazonia sports a lightweight mesh upper with synthetic details and nubuck overlays, with a Baklava branded tongue, and reflective accents for enhanced visibility.
It’s one of the best sneakers to drop all year, so this will be a definite pick-up for us!
The Action Bronson x New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Amazonia is set to drop on April 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
New Balance Kawhi IV Team Sky Blue
Price: $159.99
Just in time for spring, New Balance is dropping a new colorway for the Kawhi IV that is to date, the brightest this silhouette has ever looked. The sneaker features a streamlined mesh upper with synthetic overlays, and cable loop speed lacing.
For those into nerdy stats, the Kawhi IV is outfitted with an Energy Arc sole that maximizes energy return via a carbon fiber plate and midsole voids.
The New Balance Kawhi IV Team Sky Blue is set to drop on April 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Nike LeBron XXI Prime 96 White and Fire Red
Price: $200
The LeBron XXI Prime 96 White and Fire Red is a case of game recognizing game. Inspired by legendary football coach Deion Sanders (who was in his own right a very talented hoops player that almost went pro), the XXI Prime 96 sports a leather upper with an iconic Fire Red colorway, gold embroidered swoosh branding and accents, and a midfoot strap for a locked-in feel.
It’s one of LeBron’s finest designs in one of Nike’s best color combos.
The Nike LeBron XXI Prime 96 White and Fire Red is set to drop on April 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Forest Hills Brain Dead Core Black/Cream White
Price: $150
The Los Angeles streetwear brand Brain Dead is linking up with Adidas for a new take on the hugely underappreciated Forest Hills silhouette. This tennis shoe was originally released in the late ‘70s and featured a lightweight design, enhanced ventilation, and an overall dope shape.
The Brain Dead take sports a premium hairy suede upper with leather stripes, fuzzy laces, co-branded accents, and two two-tone colorways. The sneaker will be dropping alongside a matching apparel collection.
The Adidas Forest Hill Brain Dead in Core Black and Cream White is set to drop on April 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
Air Jordan 11 Low BRED
Price: $190
Even if you’re not a hardcore Jordan head, this is likely the drop you’re eyeing the most this week, and we don’t blame you! Simply put, the Jordan 11 BRED is straight up legendary sh*t. One of the greatest colorways of one of the greatest sneakers of all time.
The sneaker sports a premium patent leather upper in a classic black, red, and white colorway. If you need a brief history lesson as to why this sneaker is so coveted — it’s the pair Jordan wore during his championship ’96 run. It’s like wearing a piece of history on your feet!
The Air Jordan 11 BRED is set to drop on April 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.