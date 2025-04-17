Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we’re hit with an equal mix of dope brand collaborations and new colorways of some tried and true classics. For the collab heads, we’ll be running through new link-ups between Adidas and Edison Chen, New Balance and Action Bronson, and the latest from Atlanta-based streetwear boutique A Ma Maníere. We’ll let you guess which brand A Ma Maníere collaborated with (hint: it’s the same one they always link up with). On the non-collab side, you can expect some new Jordan colorways, the return of the Mint Candy AD-4 and more! Let’s dive into the best sneakers out this week.

Adidas CLOT Gazelle By Edison Chen Price: $160 Designer, actor, singer, rapper, and all-around dope and stylish dude, Edison Chen, has linked up with Adidas once again for a new take on the Gazelle. The sneaker infuses “Eastern Influence” into a sports classic, according to Adidas, and features a satin jacquard upper, a crepe rubber outsole, with an elegant cream white and metallic gold colorway. It’s not the sort of release that is going to break the internet, but it’s sleek, stylish, and elevated, and that’s enough for us to love it. The Adidas CLOT Gazelle by Edison Chen is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Cortez Jackie Robinson Day Price: $100 Made to celebrate the legacy of Jackie Robinson, the JRD Cortez features a leather upper in Nike’s Photon Dust color, with a black Swoosh, metallic underlays, and a “42” branded heel that nods to Robinson’s number. Rounding out the design is some ball-stitching inspired thread work. While we get what the brand was going for, that stitching is unfortunately our least favorite design aspect of this Cortez. It’s a small gripe, but we thought we’d mention it. The Nike Cortez Jackie Robinson Day is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniére For the Love Price: $225 A Ma Maniére — along with Union LA — is one of Nike’s best third-party retail collaborators, so anytime this brand drops, well let’s face it, anything, we’re interested. And that’s because A Ma Maniére doesn’t disappoint. Just look at this Jordan 3! The sneaker features a premium white leather, anthracite shaggy suede overlays, and a soft diffused blue accents. With just three colors, the brand has dropped one of the best Jordan releases of the year. The Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniére is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Force 1 Sesame and White Price: $130 Sneaker brands love dropping designs connected to the holidays. Instead of hitting us with something coveted like a Bugs Bunny Jordan 8, Nike for whatever reason decided to drop a sneaker inspired by Easter baskets. Weird concept aside, we have to admit, this sneaker looks pretty good. The Sesame and White AF-1 features a synthetic leather upper with medial and toe panels that sport a woven basket design in a mix of spring-ready colors. It’s not a Bugs Bunny Jordan 8 but hey, it’s still a dope AF-1 colorway. The Nike Air Force 1 Sesame and White is set to drop on April 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 Low Sail and Golden Harvest Price: $140 We love when Jordan Brand takes obscure moments in the life of Michael Jordan and uses them as the basis for a new colorway. The Sail and Golden Harvest is inspired by the suit Jordan wore during his acceptance speech for “Rookie of the Year.” Talk about obscure! The sneaker features a leather and nubuck upper with a mix of Sail, earthy Golden Harvest tones, and is rounded out by a black swoosh and outsole. We’d love to see other signature basketball sneakers utilize this sort of lore when deciding on colorways. The Air Jordan 1 Low Sail and Golden Harvest is set to drop on April 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Zoom KD 4 Mint Candy Price: $130 First released in 2012, the Mint Candy KD 4 sports a lightweight mesh and synthetic upper with Air Zoom cushioning, and a simple two-tone colorway with white accents. We’re guessing the sneaker has finally returned because it looks like something you’d put in an Easter basket made for sneakerheads. There is a futuristic quality to this sneaker that serves as an interesting juxtaposition to its pastel color palette. Definitely one of the better colorways for the KD 4. The Nike Zoom KD 4 Mint Candy is set to drop on April 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.