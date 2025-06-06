Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re back with a super-sized SNX this week, with eight notable drops across the three big brands. Last year, a list of eight was commonplace, an average we could rely on, but this year has proven to be all over the place. Which makes SNX even more vital than ever, we’re committed to bringing only the best of the best across your desk (or more accurately, across whatever device you’re reading this on).
This week, that means the latest MADE in USA sneaker from New Balance, a dope Supreme, Goodenough, and Nike collaboration, a Hayley Wilson-branded SB Dunk, and some seriously fresh Jordans. It’s one of the tougher weeks to decide where best to spend your money, so hopefully we’ve made it just a bit easier for you.
Let’s dive into the best sneakers out this week, and where to find them.
New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Light Mushroom With Moonrock
Price: $199.99
This year, New Balance has kept big brand collaborations to a minimum, and that would bother us if their in-house output wasn’t so damn strong. This week’s new 990v6 colorway isn’t flashy, it’s not going to bring in loads of hype or get the internet talking. It’s just a great looking shoe, and sometimes that’s all you need.
The new colorway features premium MADE in USA construction, a mesh upper adorned with leather overlays, reflective accents, and an ENCAP midsole with FuelCell foam. The colorway combines grey and beige notes, with a touch of blue on the tongue that pops against the understated base colors.
The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Supreme x Goodenough x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Price: $160
Let’s be real, Supreme and Nike collabs aren’t what they used to be. Which is why this week’s three-way collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand Goodenough, Supreme and Nike really stands out — it captures some of the simple magic of the early Supreme and Nike link-ups, the sort of stuff that would break the internet with hype.
The design here is simple — a pristine white leather upper, black box logo branding, and a ponyhair Swoosh with dual branding at the heel. This just might go down as our absolute favorite Air Force 1 of the year.
The Goodenough x Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to drop on June 5th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at Supreme.
WORKSOUT x Nike Air Max 95 Medium Olive and Sequoia
Price: $190
This week Nike is teaming up with the South Korean retailer WORKSOUT for a stealthy reimagining of the Air Max 95. The upper’s design resembles camouflage, with a swirling mix of green tones, but is actually inspired by the WORKSOUT founders’ school uniforms growing up. Still, it’s hard to look at these sneakers and not get a military-influenced camo vibe.
The sneaker sports a single-molded design, reflective paneling, and a streamlined lacing system, which does a lot to make the Air Max 95 feel contemporary. It’s interesting how the brand changed such a legendary shape with a few small design details!
The WORKSOUT x Nike Air Max 95 Medium Olive and Sequoia is set to drop on June 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Max SNDR Black and Photo Blue
Price: $190
The SNDR follows Nike’s new trend of taking discontinued designs out of the vault and breathing new life into them. We’re here for it if it means shoes like the SNDR get a second chance at the spotlight.
First released amid the y2k era, the SNDR sports a zipper closure shrouded design with giant reflective panels, and a subtle zebra stripe design. It’s a vision of the future from 26 years in the past.
The Nike Air Max SNDR Black and Photo Blue is set to drop on June 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Max 96 OG Bright Mandarin
Price: $190
To help commemorate its 30th anniversary, Nike has been dropping a steady stream of Big Bubble AM 95 colorways, and this Bright Mandarin edition is one of our favorites. The sneaker sports a synthetic leather and mesh upper with a white to black gradient, Mandarin accents, and that eye-catching big bubble construction.
A dope sneaker for true Air Max 95 fans.
The Nike Air Max 96 OG Bright Mandarin is set to drop on June 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Women’s Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Igloo
Price: $195
Whoever is in charge of Jordan’s women’s line is absolutely killing it. Women’s sized Jordans have been enjoying some of the best colorways all year and that continues with the Igloo. The sneaker features a patent leather upper in a mix of seafoam and white with a tinted outsole. It’s a simple but effective two-color design.
The Women’s Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Igloo is set to drop on June 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $195. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Hayley Wilson Black and Court Purple
Price: $140
Australian pro skater and Olympian Hayley Wilson is getting her own SB Dunk colorway. The Hayley Wilson Dunk features a mix of Black and Court Purple colors with a suede and leather upper, an icy outsole, a barbed wire-inspired graphic touch at the heel, altered Nike branding, and UV light-reactive threading that changes color in the sun, giving the sneaker a psychedelic vibe.
The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Hayley Wilson Black and Court Purple is set to drop on June 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Fear of God Athletics II High Top
Price: $200
Fear of God’s latest with Adidas is giving us late 2010s flashbacks. These sneakers harken back to a time when minimalism and earth tones dominated the sneaker conversation. If you want your fit to call back to life before the pandemic, these sneakers will get you there!
The Athletics II features a suede upper with a Lightstrike midsole, a semi-translucent rubber outsole, and embossed heel branding.
The Adidas Fear of God Athletics II High Top is set to drop on June 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
