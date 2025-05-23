Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Well, the party is over — after nearly three weeks of big, loud, exciting drops, we’re back to the slow trickle of drops that has unfortunately become the biggest sneaker trend of 2025. Luckily, we got some gems this week, including Lil Yachty’s latest collab with Nike, a Swarovski Crystal-encrusted Jordan 1, the return of the White Cement Jordan 4, and a re-release of the classic “What The Kobe?” Protro 9. Notice anything about our preview rundown of the best sneakers of the week? Those sneakers are all Nike — no other brand is dropping anything even remotely worthwhile this week, and that makes this hardcore New Balance fan sad. But hey, it’s a great week for Nike enthusiasts (when isn’t it?). Here are this week’s best sneaker drops and where to find them.

Nike Us Force 1 Price: $130 Ever since Lil Yachty hit the stage at last year’s Coachella rocking these sneakers, we’ve wanted a pair, and now over a year later, here we are! This sneaker is Lil Boat’s second Nike collaboration and takes the Air Force 1, gives it an impossible-to-turn-away-from patent leather color block colorway, and adds some Concrete Boys logos and hidden messages to the design. It’s bold, it’s bright, it’s loud — it perfectly reflects Yachty’s whole vibe, and we love it for that. The Nike Us Force 1 is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG With Swarovski Crystals Price: $1000 This isn’t the only Nike encrusted with Swarovski Crystals — we’ve seen this stunt pulled before, and yet, despite all the Swarovski Crystal sneakers out there, I’ve yet to ever see one in the wild. Do these even really exist? We’re not sure, but despite never having seen them worn, we still very much want a pair! This sneaker features the classic Jordan 1 Shadow colorway textured with Swarovski Crystals. Would we ever actually wear a pair of $1000 shoes on the streets? You’re darn right we would! But that’s easy to say when you’ll probably never get the chance. But if you have the money and love Jordan 1s, this is a definite conversation starter! The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG With Swarovski Crystals is out now for a retail price of… wait for it — $1000. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Kobe 9 Protro ‘What The Kobe?” Price: $240 For its tenth anniversary, Nike is once again dropping the infamous Kobe 9 Protro What The Kobe? Unlike typical “What The…” sneakers, the What The Kobe doesn’t actually look that crazy. Sure, its weirdly thin throat and assortment of colors feels a bit random, but this is way wearable than other famous “What The…” sneakers. The sneaker features a 1:1 design of the OG with React cushioning and a grippy outsole. It’s not our favorite Kobe of the year, but it’s definitely up there and a must-cop for hardcore Kobe fans. The Nike Kobe 9 Protro ‘What The Kobe?’ is out now for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. Air DT Protro ’92 White and Black Price: $150 This week, Nike dropped a prototype version of Deion Sanders’ beloved Diamond Turf sneaker, the Air DT Proto ’92, and we might even like this more than the OG. Nike has a track record of dope prototypes (look at the Air Ship) and the DT Proto is no different. The sneaker sports a mid-cut design, white leather upper, mesh underneath the midfoot strap, and Nike Air cushioning at the heel and forefoot, a design detail that stayed with the original. It’s like wearing a piece of history on your feet! Here is to hoping the DT Protro gets some more colorways as we enter the second half of 2025. The Air DT Protro ’92 White and Black is out now for $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.