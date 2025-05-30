Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It’s another week that feels tailor-made for Nike fans. Rare SB Dunks variants, an alternate universe take on the Jordan 3, a new take on the Jordan 1 Chicago, and an LA-inspired Game Royal Kobe Protro 6? It’s like Christmas in late spring if you’re a Swoosh-loyalist. That’s great news for Nike heads, and sad news for just about everyone else. But despite the heavy outpouring from Nike, if we had to pick a single sneaker to call this week’s best, we have to give that honor to the New Balance 1300JP. The sneaker features premium Made in USA construction and a design that only emerges every five years. The hype is real for this sneaker, so expect to pick it up on the aftermarket if you want to cop a pair. Aside from Nike and NB, we’ve got a new Sporty & Rich Adidas Blanc, so if you’re repping the three stripes but have big feet, you’re completely out of luck. Hopefully next week brings some brand variety! Let’s dive into the best sneakers to hit the internet this week, and where to find them.

New Balance Made in USA 1300JP Price: $329.99 Every five years, New Balance drops this Made in USA 80s-inspired runner, and it feels a bit ridiculous to call it when we’re only halfway through the year, but let’s be real, this is one of the best sneaker drops of the year. It’s hard not to love this sneaker, it features a mesh upper with a leather collar lining, nubuck leather overlays, a full-length ENCAP midsole, and an eye-catching olive and blue-silver colorway. Without a doubt this sneaker is going to sell out instantly, so you’re probably better off picking it up on the aftermarket. At this price point, that’s a bitter pill to swallow, but we all must suffer for fashion. The New Balance Made in USA 1300JP is out now for a retail price of $329.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Kobe 6 Protro Game Royal (Dodgers) Price: $180 This sneaker expertly combines two things every hardcore Nike sneakerhead can get behind: the legendary Game Royal colorway and Kobe’s greatest sneaker silhouette, the 6 Protro. Dubbed the Kobe “Dodgers,” this sneaker serves as a sort of tribute to Los Angeles. It features a textural snakeskin upper, white accents, and a heel featuring the number “8” in University Red baseball stitching. This poses the question — does the Kobe 6 Protro Game Royal take the crown from the Nike Cortez for most iconic LA shoe? That’s something we’ll let the other LA sneakerhead’s debate. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Game Royal is set to drop on May 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Rare Air Price: $210 The Rare Air concept is an interesting one. Basically, the Rare Air sneakers take all the mistakes and discarded elements from early Jordan samples, and infuses them into the final silhouette. Only Nike could make a series of sneakers out of discarded ideas; that’s the strength of their brand! The Jordan 3 Rare Air features mirrored Nike Air heel branding, suede overlays in place of the usual elephant print, and a color combination that looks familiar, but is just slightly off. Does it look better than an actual Jordan 3? No, it looks a bit like a cheap knock-off, but in a weird way, that comes across as incredibly fresh. We love to see this sense of play from the Nike design team. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Rare Air is set to drop on May 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B Pale Ivory Price: $125 Time has not been kind to the SB Dunk Pro B Model. It first dropped over 25 years ago and was meant to feature even more performance upgrades aimed at skaters, including elastic straps, wider laces, and more padding. And for whatever reason, it is nearly forgotten in favor of the OG SB Dunk. But Nike is trying to change that. This week, they are bringing back the Pro B with a new Pale Ivory colorway. The sneaker sports a nubuck upper, a white midsole, and a semi-translucent gum outsole. It looks great! Here is to hoping it catches on. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B Pale Ivory is set to drop on May 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Ruby Price: $180 The Jordan 1 High OG Ruby serves as a victory lap for the sneaker. It’s a celebration of its own legacy, utilizing and playing off of the AJ 1’s most iconic colorway. In place of the usual red leather, the Ruby features a cracked, semi-metallic finish and is adorned with a blacked-out Wings logo. Other than that, there are very few design differences between the Ruby and the OG Chicago — think of this sneaker as simply an elevated — and maybe slightly gimmicky — take on a classic. It’s not a AJ 1 Chicago, but it’s kind of the next best thing. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Ruby is set to drop on May 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Sporty & Rich Blanc Price: $140 The Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Sport & Rich have linked up with Adidas for a three-sneaker collection, but the best design hands down is the Blanc. The sneaker combines Cloud White and Court Green over a leather upper with textile elements and a classic shape.