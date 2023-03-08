Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. What the hell happened this week? Seriously, where did all the sneaker brands go? Aside from a single release, every notable drop is coming directly from Nike. Adidas has nothing, New Balance has nothing. I even checked PUMA and Reebok and it just looks like none of the brands want to try this week. What’s up with that? Well, blame the Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined. If I was a sneaker brand that wasn’t Nike, I too would take a vacation if I had to compete with a re-release of what just might be the greatest sneaker of all time. So… this is a great week for Nike fans and a horrible week for everyone else. Luckily, like most sneakerheads, we’re Nike fans. Let’s dive into this week’s best drops, even though we all know what’s going to steal everyone’s attention!

Nike Air Force 1 x Tiffany & Co 1837 A luxury sneaker at its finest, this Nike and Tiffany & Co. collaboration hit the Nike SNKRS app this week and sold out nearly instantly. It may not look like it at first glance, but this sneaker is as New York as it gets, it takes a classic NYC brand, Tiffany, and combines it with a silhouette that speaks to the city, the AF-1, in one of the most classic colorways popularized by the rise of streetwear, the Triple Black, and filters it all into one design. Rounding out the Triple Black look are bright Tiffany blue accents with sterling silver heel details and a premium leather upper. It’s a work of art and one of Nike’s best releases of the year so far. The Nike Air Force 1 x Tiffany & Co 1837 is out now for a retail price of $400. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Max 97 Golden Bullet The first color that comes to mind when thinking of the Air Max 97 for many sneakerheads is without a doubt the metallic silver rendition. It is the silhouette’s signature color. But what if it wasn’t? Nike makes the case for gold this week with the Golden Bullet 97.

Featuring a synthetic leather and mesh upper with a polished Metallic Gold colorway across the entire sneaker, the Golden Bullet sports reflective details throughout and a crimson red mini swoosh. This is a dope pair of sneakers but we’d be lying if we didn’t say that it immediately brings to mind C-3P0. Be prepared for your nerdiest friends to call you ‘3P0’ when you step out in these. The Nike Air Max 97 Golden Bullet is out now in a full-size run for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 2 Gym Red and Dark Powder Blue If you were looking for even more evidence that the Jordan 2 is back, aside from, you know, all the dope colorways that have come out in the last year, then check out this women’s exclusive low-top pair in Gym Red and Dark Powder Blue. A women’s exclusive pair means the 2s are selling, and Nike is looking for even more people to sell them to. This low-top features a premium leather upper and a collar with extra padding for an even more comfy fit. The colorway is dominated by a white upper with small red accents and a blue heel piece. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 2 Gym Red and Dark Powder Blue is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike SB Blazer Low x Doyenne Coconut Milk and Rattan Nike has teamed up with the Glasgow-based skate brand Doyenne for a milky white take on the Blazer Low. Featuring a canvas upper made from pineapple waste, this durable skate shoe sports a neutral-toned coconut milk upper with brown accents along the collar and swoosh, with a blurred graphic insole and dual-branding. The Nike SB Blazer x Doyenne Coconut Milk and Rattan is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

END. X Reebok Club C 85 ‘Stout’ Reebok is saving SNX from being an all-Nike list this week, and for that, we thank them. The Club C is one of the greatest sneaker silhouettes of all time and to celebrate the design UK based streetwear brand END. Clothing is dropping a super premium rendition that serves as both a celebration of the design and St. Patrick’s Day with its Stout-inspired colorway. Featuring a black suede upper with a Terry lining sockliner, the Reebok branding gets a slight redesign here with a four-leave clover graphic to help round out the concept. If the beer connection wasn’t obvious enough, the insoles read ‘Drink Responsibly,’ and the release drops with a co-branded beer towel. The END. X Reebok Club C 85 Stout is set to drop on March 9th for a retail price of $105. Enter the raffle at END’s official drop page. Nike LeBron NXXT Gen x FaZe Clan Black and University Red LeBron has teamed up with the e-sports team FaZe Clan for a moody and sinister take on the NXXT Gen silhouette. Featuring a textile upper and a double swoosh design that brings together a cross-stitch oversized logo and a small embroidered gem-style logo, this NXXT Gen is rounded out by a black and red midsole, and dual branding at the tongue.

An e-sports sneaker doesn’t need to go this hard (hell, you can game in slippers) but we’re not complaining that LeBron put together something that looks this mean for his FaZe Clan team-up. The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen x FaZe Clan Black and University Red is set to drop on March 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.