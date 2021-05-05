Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneaker drops to hit the market. This week is a sneakerhead’s dream, with the relaunch of some classic Jordan colorways, a new Supreme and Nike link-up, new Dunks, some more luxurious-leaning footwear from Rick Owens, and probably the most colorful iteration of the Yeezy 500 to date. We’re burning through spring and rapidly approaching the summer season, which means if you want to rock a dope look at the BBQ, you’re running out of time. Cop those kicks you’ve been eyeing and get your summer fit on lock already! If you’re looking for an outfit to complete your look, be sure to hit up last week’s apparel roundup after you scan this week’s best sneakers. Let’s dive in.

Air Jordan 1 Rust Shadow You probably already took an L on this one early this week, but the Air Jordan 1 Rust Shadow is still alive and kicking (see what we did there) over on the aftermarket, so if you saw this rugged and worn slightly Old Western-esque version of the Air Jordan 1s and thought “I got to have them” there is still a chance. Featuring a mix of Nike’s Rust Shadow and Light Army colorways, this Air Jordan 1 is nicely rounded out with its off-white Sail midsole. This is such a harmonious color combination that we’re surprised it’s coming straight out of Nike and isn’t some skate shop retailer exclusive. Now if only Nike would’ve released enough pairs that we didn’t have to turn to the aftermarket to cop a pair. Nike… do you own StockX? What’s the deal here? The Air Jordan 1 Rust Shadow is out now and hovering around $220 on aftermarket sites like StockX. Supreme x Nike Air Max 96 Collection Remember the Nike Air Max 96? Yeah, we don’t blame you, the silhouette doesn’t quite have that iconic shape of the Air Max 95, and isn’t quite as next level as the Air Max 97, but it’s still a pretty dope design and we can’t be mad at Supreme for choosing it for their latest collaboration with Nike. It gives us the opportunity to appreciate an often forgotten design and Supreme really bumped things up here with a modern upper of mixed materials and translucent PVC, which acts as a window for Supreme’s classic box logo.

Basically, the sneaker gives Supreme heads the chance to rock the famous box logo on their feet. Don’t think about it that way though, because then the collaboration starts to seem lame and not as cool. Sorry. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 96 Collection is set to drop on May 6th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Supreme online store.

WMNS Air Jordan 11 Low Bright Citrus Jordan bros, I know this is hard news to take but deal with it — we’re getting a new tropical summer-ready Jordan 11 Low but this one is dropping exclusively in WMNS-sizing. Before you get all hot and bothered, remember that almost every big sneaker release ever drops almost exclusively in big sizes that smaller-footed sneakerheads don’t get to enjoy. The Bright Citrus features a pristine white upper with bold tropical Brith Citrus accents on the outsole, tongue, and insole. Somehow this colorway managed to take the luxurious high-end design of the 11 and inject a little summer fun into it. The WMNS Air Jordan 11 Low Bright Citrus is set to drop on May 6th for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 11 Low Legend Blue Remember when we said that Jordan bros needed to chill (we literally just said it!)? This is why. Presenting the Legend Blue Jordan 11, a low-top version of a mid-top classic colorway that launched back in 2014. Check out that icy color scheme juxtaposed against that pure white upper? This is the type of Jordan 11 that belongs on a Best Of List.

Are they dropping this dope design in a full-size run? Nope — which is why the large-footed amongst us should never complain about size exclusivity, we’ve got it made. The Air Jordan 11 Low Legend Blue is set to drop on May 7th for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair at GOAT or Flight Club.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Enflame This week brings what is easily the Yeezy 500s most wild colorway with the Enflame. Featuring a mix of bright orange, signature Yeezy earth/barf-toned browns, and a mix of dusty blue and cool grey, we’ve never seen a 500 this colorful before. In between some pretty standard Yeezy drops, Ye has been taking the time to offer radically reimagined colorways of the Yeezy classics this year and we’re not complaining. These louder colorways are really allowing us to see these designs in a whole new light. Generally, the 500 looks like some sort of alien blob, but this colorful iteration really helps to bring all the curves and contours alive. The Adidas Yeezy 500 Enflame is set to drop on May 8th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or via Yeezy Supply. Air Jordan 7 Flint Of the single-digit Jordans, the AJ7 has got to be the most slept on. Actually no, it’s the 2, definitely the 2, but the 7 is a very close second. It’s transitional design, not as sleek and luxurious as the double-digit Jordans that would soon come after it, but not as boxy and 90’s indebted as what came before. As such, it looks like it’s floating between eras, but we like it’s not easy to place.

Despite its slept-on status, the Flint colorway is probably its most appreciated on the 7 and it’s easy to see why with its elegant mix of tumbled white leather, suede accents, and subtle purple details that lend a nice contrast to the design. The Air Jordan 7 Flint is set to drop on May 8th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair at Flight Club.

Dr. Martens x Rick Owens Collection Last month Rick Owens linked up with Dr. Martens to drop a reworking of some of the boot brand’s most iconic silhouettes and now for the duo’s second collaboration Owens is offering up two iterations of the 1461 Bex Boot and the Gladitorial Gryphon sandal. We’re pretty convinced that Dr. Martens has found the perfect collaborator in Owens, we’ve never seen the ‘ol Doc looking this high fashion and luxurious. The Dr. Martens x Rick Owens collection is set to drop on May 8th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair at the Dr. Martens or Rick Owens webstore. Stingwater x Nike SB Dunk Low Magic Mushroom Nike and playful skatewear brand Stingwater are joining forces this week to deliver one of the most exciting takes on the SB Dunk this year. No, it doesn’t quite reach the level of last year’s Chunky Dunkys or the Grateful Dead dunks, but look at this thing — it looks like Amanita Muscaria, the psychedelic mushroom that inspired Super Mario’s own iconic mushroom, which is hilarious when you remember that Super Mario is largely for children.