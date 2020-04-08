SNX DLX: Starring The Easter-Ready Jordan Hare 2.0s And The Latest From Palace

This week is a light week in the sneaker and apparel world, with just a few notable drops that caught our eye. Various brands are still shaking through their winter supplies, giving us an uneven selection of bright spring colorways and dreary and drab winter fits, but as the weather continues to warm up we can be sure to see larger selections of t-shirts, shorts, light layers, and bright seasonal hues. Considering we’re living in a bit of a lost season, color is no matter. Go with what you’ll want to be wearing when people can actually see you again. Before we know it we’ll hit summer and all step out to rock our massively expanded quarantine wardrobes. Or just all embrace nudism or drab Yeezy earth tones. The future is murky. For now, keeping rocking that sweatshirt for three days straight — no one is watching. Let’s dive into the best sneaker and apparel drops of the week.

Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 Alvah Ye’s latest iteration of the YEEZY 700 sees the sneaker’s black and grey mesh upper overlayed with a TPU cage accent for a look that is both subdued and futuristic. The 700 seems to be Kanye’s sneaker of choice lately, as we’ve seen the silhouette consistently experimented with this year while the popular 350 seems to remains visually consistent. We’ll take experimentation over cookie-cutter consistency but what can we say? We miss the old Kanye. The Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 Alvah is set to drop on April 11th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through YEEZY Supply. Air Jordan 7 Hare 2.0 No sneaker has ever said “EASTER!” as hard as the Air Jordan 7 Hare 2.0. Granted, no other sneaker has tried, but regardless, the Air Jordan 7 Hare will have you stepping out (figuratively speaking) in fly pastel style with it’s soft-toned grey-green faux-fur upper and bubblegum pink collar accents. The sneaker sits atop an iced rubber outsole, has white on pink Jump Man branding, with an angular “23” heel stamp. The Air Jordan 7 Hare 2.0 gives off mad Bugs Bunny on Easter vibes… in a good way. The Air Jordan 7 Hare 2.0 is set to drop on April 8th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair through Nike SNKRS or at Foot Locker.

K-Swiss x Commonwealth Classic 66 At first glance Commonwealth’s take on K-Swiss’ Classic 66 looks like an ordinary all-white sneaker, but the details are everything with this sneaker. There is nothing “ordinary” about this iteration of the Classic 66, its upper is composed of suede, leather, synthetic materials, and textile, each panel utilizing a different material, and assembled in a unique pattern that gives the sneaker’s an asymmetric look side by side. Additionally, the Classic 66 features a padded tongue and leather lining for added comfort, Commonwealth tag branding, and sits atop a creped rubber outsole. In short: It’s only an ordinary white sneaker to people not paying attention. The collaborative K-Swiss and Commonwealth Classic 66 is set to drop on April 9th for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair exclusively through Commonwealth. Nike KD 13 Hype If Baz Luhrmann designed a sneaker, it would look something like the new Nike KD 13 Hypes. This sneaker is as gaudy and over-the-top as it gets thanks to the graphic gold-chain and flowers upper. The sneaker is apparently inspired by Kevin Durant’s pump-up playlist of southern trap bangers and soul classics that get him in the mind-set to dominate on the court — no word on how exactly gold chains and flowers play into the design though. Are the gold chains representing trap? Why are flowers representing soul music? Is it just supposed to inspire the spirit of the genres? That maybe works. Regardless, rhey look fresh. The Nike KD 13 Hype are set to drop on April 10th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS App.