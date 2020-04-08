SNX DLX: Starring The Easter-Ready Jordan Hare 2.0s And The Latest From Palace

This week is a light week in the sneaker and apparel world, with just a few notable drops that caught our eye. Various brands are still shaking through their winter supplies, giving us an uneven selection of bright spring colorways and dreary and drab winter fits, but as the weather continues to warm up we can be sure to see larger selections of t-shirts, shorts, light layers, and bright seasonal hues.
Considering we’re living in a bit of a lost season, color is no matter. Go with what you’ll want to be wearing when people can actually see you again. Before we know it we’ll hit summer and all step out to rock our massively expanded quarantine wardrobes. Or just all embrace nudism or drab Yeezy earth tones. The future is murky. For now, keeping rocking that sweatshirt for three days straight — no one is watching.
Let’s dive into the best sneaker and apparel drops of the week.
Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 Alvah
Ye’s latest iteration of the YEEZY 700 sees the sneaker’s black and grey mesh upper overlayed with a TPU cage accent for a look that is both subdued and futuristic. The 700 seems to be Kanye’s sneaker of choice lately, as we’ve seen the silhouette consistently experimented with this year while the popular 350 seems to remains visually consistent. We’ll take experimentation over cookie-cutter consistency but what can we say? We miss the old Kanye.
The Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 Alvah is set to drop on April 11th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through YEEZY Supply.
Air Jordan 7 Hare 2.0
No sneaker has ever said “EASTER!” as hard as the Air Jordan 7 Hare 2.0. Granted, no other sneaker has tried, but regardless, the Air Jordan 7 Hare will have you stepping out (figuratively speaking) in fly pastel style with it’s soft-toned grey-green faux-fur upper and bubblegum pink collar accents. The sneaker sits atop an iced rubber outsole, has white on pink Jump Man branding, with an angular “23” heel stamp.
The Air Jordan 7 Hare 2.0 gives off mad Bugs Bunny on Easter vibes… in a good way.
The Air Jordan 7 Hare 2.0 is set to drop on April 8th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair through Nike SNKRS or at Foot Locker.
K-Swiss x Commonwealth Classic 66
At first glance Commonwealth’s take on K-Swiss’ Classic 66 looks like an ordinary all-white sneaker, but the details are everything with this sneaker. There is nothing “ordinary” about this iteration of the Classic 66, its upper is composed of suede, leather, synthetic materials, and textile, each panel utilizing a different material, and assembled in a unique pattern that gives the sneaker’s an asymmetric look side by side. Additionally, the Classic 66 features a padded tongue and leather lining for added comfort, Commonwealth tag branding, and sits atop a creped rubber outsole.
In short: It’s only an ordinary white sneaker to people not paying attention.
The collaborative K-Swiss and Commonwealth Classic 66 is set to drop on April 9th for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair exclusively through Commonwealth.
Nike KD 13 Hype
If Baz Luhrmann designed a sneaker, it would look something like the new Nike KD 13 Hypes. This sneaker is as gaudy and over-the-top as it gets thanks to the graphic gold-chain and flowers upper. The sneaker is apparently inspired by Kevin Durant’s pump-up playlist of southern trap bangers and soul classics that get him in the mind-set to dominate on the court — no word on how exactly gold chains and flowers play into the design though. Are the gold chains representing trap? Why are flowers representing soul music? Is it just supposed to inspire the spirit of the genres? That maybe works.
Regardless, rhey look fresh.
The Nike KD 13 Hype are set to drop on April 10th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS App.
Teddy Fresh Spring Shirt Collection
Teddy Fresh is still up and running amid the COVID-19 crisis and the label’s latest simple spring t-shirt collection is bright enough to bring the sunny outdoors of Spring right into your home. Who needs to be outside for Spring? Just slip on a Teddy Fresh fat striped t-shirt and you’ll emit enough good vibes to uplift your whole household. The latest collection is available in a variety of sizes from x-small to 3XL and the Teddy Fresh website is full of fit details to help ensure everyone can find the size that works best for them.
The Teddy Fresh Spring Shirt collection is out now. Shop the looks at the official Teddy Fresh webstore.
Awake NY Archive Sale
View this post on Instagram
Awake NY is pleased to announce its 2020 Archive Sale. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to The New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) and Make the Road NY. Both organizations are currently providing COVID-19 emergency relief for laid off undocumented workers. The New York Immigration Coalition is an umbrella policy & advocacy organization that represents over 200 immigrants and refugees rights throughout New York. Make the Road NY is an organization that works to provide undocumented citizens in NY with the necessary resources to tackle discrimination, abuse and poverty through legal and survival services, transformative education, community organizing, and policy innovation. 50-70% off the entire site✂️ 48 HOUR FLASH SALE!! Available Wednesday, 10:00AM EST – online at awakenyclothing.com Link in bio We will be shipping international orders!! Please be advised that shipping will take longer than usual.
Awake NY is holding a special archive sale to aid coronavirus efforts in New York City, donating a portion of their proceeds to the New York Immigration Coalition and Make The Roady NY, two organizations that are providing aid and support to immigrant and working-class communities laid-off due to the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing measures in New York City. Awake NY will be marking down their fits by a huge 50-70 percent, so you’re likely to grab some really great outfits for super cheap.
The sale will be held entirely online and begins at 10 am EST on April 8th. Shop the looks at the Awake NY online store.
View this post on Instagram
Awake NY is pleased to announce its first collaboration with @reebokclassics. The collaboration includes the Vector Track Jacket, Vector Track Pants, along with two colorways in the Hockey Jersey, Reebok Classics/Awake NY Instapump Fury OG and two colorways in the Reebok Classics/Awake NY Workout Lo Plus made of premium leather and suede. The black colorway is exclusive to Awake NY Online, @doverstreetmarketnewyork and @doverstreetmarketlosangeles. Vector Track Jacket Retail $90 USD, Vector Track Pants Retail $80 USD, Hockey Jersey $120 USD, Reebok Classics/Awake NY Instapump Fury OG Retail $180 USD, Reebok Classics/Awake NY Workout Lo Plus Retail $120 USD. Friday, March 13th at 11:00AM EST – online at awakenyclothing.com Link in bio Friday, March 13th at 11:00 AM EST – Dover Street Market NY @doverstreetmarketnewyork Friday, March 20th – Global Release at select retail stores
Palace Spring Drop 9
Palace keeps delivering the goods with its week nine drop of the now-massive Spring 2020 collection. The London label is keeping things winter-ready with a collection of branded split-tone hoodies, sweatshirts, and crewnecks, rounding out the collection with some graphic t-shirts and a snakeskin bucket hat. Most pieces in the collection drop in a variety of bright spring-ready colorways.
So hit the collection early or you’ll be left with nothing but the rejected colors.
The ninth Palace Spring 2020 drop is set for April 10th at 8 am PDT. Shop the looks at the Palace webstore.