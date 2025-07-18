Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is a special one for ‘90s and ‘00s sneaker fans as we have the return of the Jordan 8 Aqua and the Total Orange Kobe 6 Protro. Both of those releases are essentially sucking all of the oxygen out of the room, if you’re not paying attention to those, then you must have some weird kind of beef with two of the greatest players to ever play the game. Or maybe, you just aren’t into throwbacks. That’s a position we can respect! And for those people, this week brings the women’s exclusive Jordan 3 Starfish (a new colorway) and an Arrow & Beast and Adidas link-up. There isn’t a lot to get to, but what we have are gems! Here are this week’s best sneaker drops.

Women’s Jordan 5 Wings Price: $215 Made in celebration of the Jordan Wings academic scholarship, this black and metallic silver Jordan features a shiny satin upper, an icy outsole, and toe embroidery that reads “In This Family” on one shoe, and “No One Flies Alone,” on the other. Rounding out the design is an embroidered “10” representing the scholarship’s 10-year anniversary. The audience for this sneaker isn’t wide, but it’s a great design regardless. The Women’s Jordan 5 Wings is out now for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Jordan 3 Starfish Price: $205 It’s not every day we get a brand new colorway on a classic Jordan silhouette, so we’re thrilled about this week’s all-new Jordan 3 Starfish. The orange accented design takes inspiration from a jersey Jordan wore during a legendary 1985 exhibition game in Italy in which he shattered the backboard during a dunk. It’s the sort of stuff that made Jordan an absolute legend right at the start of his career. The sneaker sports a canvas and suede upper with a beige color and hints of bright orange. Welcome to the family Starfish! The Nike Women’s Jordan 3 Starfish is out now for a retail price of $205. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Jordan 8 Aqua Price: $215 If the new Jordans just aren’t doing it for you, one of the AJ 8’s most famous colorways, the Aqua, is making a return! The sneaker features a swirling upper that combines aqua and concord color tones with a leather build and textile and synthetic leather accents. First released in 1993, this sneaker screams ‘90s fashion — look at that mudguard! It looks straight off the set of Fresh Prince or Saved by The Bell in the best way possible. If we were back in the ’90s, people would be asking who wore it better between Zach and Will! This is a real time capsule piece for diehard ‘90s Nike fans. The Nike Jordan 8 Aqua is set to drop on July 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Kobe 6 Protro Total Orange Price: $190 Bright, bold, and impossible to look away from, we’re not sure if there is another Protro that better reflects Kobe’s game than this Total Orange Kobe 6. The sneaker sports a snakeskin textured upper, metallic accents, and a translucent outsole for a nice icy twist. Kobe fans are staying well fed this year. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Total Orange is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.