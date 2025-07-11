Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Last week, after a holiday-induced weak drop week, we said hopefully things would start heating up again this week and well, it looks like all us sneakerheads are going to have to keep on hoping! This week is just as sparse as last week unfortunately, but it’s not all bad news as we have a brand-new Jordan, the latest New Balance Abzorb 2000, and Edison Chen and Adidas Stan Smith and a Levi’s and Nike link up! It’s not the best week in sneakers for every sneakerhead out there, but there is definitely a sizable audience for a handful of this week’s best sneaker releases. So let’s jump in!

New Balance Abzorb 2000 — Black With Dark Silver Metallic Price $169.99 Part brand new silhouette, part 2000’s indebted design, the New Balance ABZORB 2000 is the brand’s latest runner and features a minimalistic subtly futuristic design. The sneaker sports a lightweight mesh upper with printed overlays, a sculpted midsole, reflective accents for night visibility, and a segmented sole unit with New Balance’s Stability Web shank. The New Balance Abzorb 2000 is out now for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 White and Ecru Price: $195 Nike is linking up with Levi’s for a new set of Air Max 95s — that’s two iconic brands coming together, we love to see it! As you might assume, this sneaker features a woven denim upper with frayed edges along the 95’s signature wavy design. The sole sports a Levi’s branded red plate, with a custom dollar bill sockliner, red woven Levi’s tab branding, and the Big Bubble sole unit. The sneaker drops in two colorways — black and white. Both look great but we’re digging this White and Ecru finish. The Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 White and Ecru is out now for a retail price of $195. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

New Balance Made in USA 992 White with Marsh Green Price: $199.99 A simple three color design on a functional yet fashionable silhouette is New Balance’s MO at this point, at this week’s White with Marsh Green 992 is the perfect showcase for that. The sneaker comes out of NB’s Made in USA line and features a lightweight mesh upper with suede overlays and reflective accents over an ABZORB midsole for a comfortable ride. The sneaker sports a white upper with deep green overlays, Navy branding, and subtle grey-blue accents. It’s another great looking shoe out of NB, easily the most consistent brand in sneakers right now. The New Balance Made in USA 992 White with Marsh Green is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Clot Stan Smith By Edison Chen (Core Black) Price: $140 For the last couple of months, Edison Chen has been rolling out new iterations of the Stan Smith which attempt to reimagine the silhouette and this week’s is the most radical yet. The sneaker is almost unrecognizable with a luxurious blacked out leather upper with slightly deconstructed elements, an espadrille sole, and fuzzy, golf-inspired green heel tabs. The green is a nice call back to the sneakers most iconic colorway but we imagine Stan Smith purists are freaking out at how different this sneaker manages to look. We have no objection to remixing the classics, so long as the classics are still available. The Adidas Clot Stan Smith By Edison Chen (Core Black) is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.