Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week’s offerings are aimed squarely at a hyper niche crowd and unless you’re into Nike’s LeBron, there aren’t any major releases that are going to have a majority of sneakerheads foaming at the month. If you’re one of the handful that is going to lose your mind over a Sushi Club AF-1, a Patta Nike link up, or the debut of Adidas’ AE-2 — we mean no offense! In fact, we salute your taste. But for those sneakerheads who need a new Jordan drop or a re-upped legendary colorway to compel you to spend money — well, this isn’t your week. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneakers and where to find them.

Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 White Price: $150 Sushi Club and Nike are joining forces! If you’re not hip to the name, Sushi Club is a lifestyle brand created by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa (Yes, that Nobu) and record producer Chris Stamp which might lead you to wonder, “what the hell does any of that have to do with sneakers?” Fair, but the brand is known for its hyper-limited capsule collections and culinary meets lifestyle experiences. The brand is elegant, and hyper focused and that extends to its Nike collaboration. The sneaker is a simple all-white Air Force 1 with a gray swoosh, and subtle branding all made with premium leather. It’s sneaker minimalism at its finest. The Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 White is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Patta x Nike Air Max Dn8 Game Royal/Club Gold Price: $210 Nike and the Amsterdam sneaker and streetwear boutique, Patta, have teamed up for a new colorway of the brand’s Air Max Dn8. The sneaker features a synthetic leather upper with mesh detailing, Patta branding on the tongue and insoles, and a glossy blue and gray colorway. The Patta x Nike Air Max DN8 Game Royal/ Club Gold is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT (Game Royal/Club Gold)

Converse Shai 001 Masi Blue Price: $130 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s signature sneaker, the appropriately named “Shai,” is hitting the SNKRS app with some new colorways. Our favorite is easily the monochromatic Masi Blue. The sneaker sports a soft neoprene shroud in a baby blue color over a synthetic leather upper with mesh accents. It’s like wearing a pillow on your feet, but you know, still functional as a basketball sneaker. Best of both worlds! The Converse Shai 001 Masi Blue is set to drop on October 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike LeBron XXIII Uncharted Price: $210 LeBron’s latest XXIII colorway serves as a victory lap for King James. The sneaker, dubbed “Uncharted,” (a reference to LeBron’s legacy as the only player who has scored over 40K points) is dressed in a glittering holographic gold colorway with a lightweight Flyknit upper and a full-length ZoomX midsole. It’s the sort of release every LeBron needs in their collection. Hopefully you’re lucky enough to cop a pair. The Nike LeBron XXIII Uncharted is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.