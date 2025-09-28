Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’ve officially stepped into the fall season, which means we’re in the final leg of the 2025 sneaker year. It’s a bittersweet moment — there are only a few release weeks left before we hit the end of year slop season (usually reserved for re-releases and holiday sales of safe classics) but on the bright side, we’ll be closing the book on 2025 which, if we’re being completely honest, hasn’t been the best for sneakers. Is it inflation? An over-saturated market? Changing trends? Probably a bit of all three. Here is to hoping we end the year stronger than we started it. This week, while light, makes it seem at least a bit possible. Here are the best sneakers dropping right now and where to find them. Let’s dive in.

Air Jordan 5 Varsity Maize and Wolf Grey (Tokyo) Price: $215 This sneaker is this year’s grail for a handful of sneakerheads out there, it’s not for us, but it’s definitely a top 20 Jordan 5 colorway, and that’s really saying something considering this silhouette has a fair share of great colorways. The sneaker first dropped in 2011 and now here, 14 years later, it returns in its full glory. No weird revamp or remake choices here. The sneaker sports a nubuck upper with embroidered details, a speckled shark tooth, and an icy outsole. The Air Jordan 5 Tokyo is out now for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. New Balance Made in USA 992 Dusk Shower with Dream State Price: $215 A colorway has no business looking this beautiful but with a name like “Dusk Shower with Dream State,” (yes, that’s actually the official name of this colorway) what did we expect? Coming out of NB’s Made in USA line, this 992 features a mixed mesh, suede, and synthetic upper in a monochromatic blend of blue tones over a white midsole with a contrasting black outsole. The New Balance Made in USA 992 Dusk Shower with Dream State is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

New Balance 1906L Ice Wine with Pink Taffy Price: $159.99 Look, this sneaker isn’t for everyone, and it’s especially not for me personally, I find it ridiculous. But, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to make this look good. I’ve seen people do it, I envy those people! If you like the idea of a penny loafer that’s still a sneaker, the 1906L gets you there. This sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper with leather overlays and a blush pink colorway. The New Balance 1906L Ice with Pink Taffy is out now for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Adidas Bad Bunny Adizero SL 72 Price: $160

Bad Bunny’s latest Adidas drop is here, and this one is a sort of victory lap. The colorway takes inspiration from Benito’s first three Adidas collaborations, the Cafe, East Egg, and Baby Blue, and smashes them together for this colorful, yet earthy take on the Adizero SL 72. The sneaker sports a textile and leather upper with a textile sockliner and a special dual-branded Adidas and Bad Bunny shoe bag for, travel purposes, we guess? Not sure what the bag is for, but we’ll take it! The Adidas Bad Bunny Adizero SL 72 is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.