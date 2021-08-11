Welcome back to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. We’ve got to hand it to Nike, they’re the only sneaker brand that has ever come close to completely dominating our roundup. This week they snagged five of our seven selections; a feat Adidas, Yeezy, New Balance, and Puma will probably never pull off. That’s impressive, but it’s still not a perfect week so try harder Nike! Aside from the Swoosh, a few more picks caught our eye this time around, including a Todd Snyder New Balance link-up and Off-White, making its SNX DLX debut. But if you’re looking for a single release to win the week, we’re going to have to give it to Travis Scott, which is probably the reason you’re here if you’re not a regular SNX reader. Let’s dive in.

Todd Snyder New Balance 327 Farmer’s Market Anytime a sneaker designer takes left-field inspiration, I’m instantly sold. So I’m loving this New York Farmer’s Market-inspired three-pack from Todd Snyder and New Balance. Utilizing the New Balance 327 (arguably the brand’s best silhouette) the Farmer’s Market pack drops in three colorways inspired by the colors of wheat, pineapple, and pomegranate, each with a unique tongue icon that matches the color’s food group — grains, fruit, and vegetables. I mean, pineapples and pomegranates are both fruits, but I’m not going to hold it against Todd Snyder. The 327 features suede paneling over a mesh base, make this sneaker relatively light on the feet and breathable while keeping in line with its summer-celebrating design. Each sneaker features a split color scheme with inverted colors on the opposing shoe. If we had to pick a favorite, we’re going pineapple all the way, baby! The Todd Snyder New Balance 327 Farmer’s Market set is out now for a retail price of $150, pick up a pair exclusively at Todd Snyder’s online store or in-person at the Madison Park Todd Snyder store. Off-White 5.0 Generally, when we’re talking about Off-White products on SNX it’s in relation to a Nike collaboration, but this time around we’re actually shouting out a product released directly by the Off-White label. Congratulations, Virgil Abloh (as if he was waiting for our approval)! The low top 5.0 features a white textile upper with leather paneling, suede mudguards, and an asymmetric design on the sneaker’s tongue with a zebra-like marbled black and white zip tie to round out the design. The Off-White 5.0 is out now for a retail price of $433. Pick up a pair at HBX or other Off-White retailers.

Nike Dunk Low Seoul Dropping as a South Korean market exclusive, and available worldwide through the power of the internet, the Nike Dunk Low Seoul borrows the colors of the South Korean flag for a dope Dunk make-up that combines black leather paneling over a bright white upper with an eye-catching red wraparound swoosh and a blue outsole and heel tab. The sneaker’s right pair inverts the heel tab, outsole, and swoosh colors. Since the sneaker is a tribute to its market, Nike didn’t just stop at borrowing the flag’s colors, they’ve also swapped out their own iconic Nike branding at the heel with Hangul. I mean, it still reads Nike, but it’s a nice touch for sneaker collectors looking for yet another reason to buy another Dunk. The Nike Dunk Low Seoul I is set to drop on August 12th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike South Korea webstore or aftermarket sites like StockX. Air Jordan 1 High Seafoam Another week, another women’s size Jordan exclusive, you love to see it! Nike has been making a strong effort to show support for its previously ignored WMNS size wearing demographic and we’re pretty much at the point where this year has brought more notable WMNS-sized sneakers than anything else. This Seafoam iteration of the Jordan 1 is fire, with cool minty leather panels over a bright white base and orange accented laces that pull the whole design together. We’re going to call it now, this is the dopest Jordan drop of the summer. The Air Jordan 1 High Seafoam is set to drop on August 12th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app at 7:00 AM local time.

Travis Scott x Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1 Low Two Travis Scott sneaker drops in a single month? Couple that with a matching apparel release as well as a brand of weed and it’s starting to make us wonder if La Flame even makes music anymore. Either way, we’re not complaining, look at this thing! It borrows the same color scheme as last week’s high-top iteration and features that custom backward over-sized Swoosh, but this one features black toe paneling as well as an off-white midsole and matching sail laces. Like last week’s collaboration, this one is also coming straight out of Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design, which means you should definitely expect triple Cactus Jack, Jordan, and Fragment Design branding at the heel. It sounds crowded, but they make it work. The Travis Scott x Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1 Low is set to drop on August 13th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at 7:00 AM local time via the Nike SNKRS app. Good luck! If you miss out on the official drop be sure to pick up a pair at GOAT. Air Jordan 1 High Pollen There is no reason why we should all go crazy over a simple black and gold Jordan 1, and yet, we can’t stop staring at the Air Jordan 1 Pollen. Our question is, why doesn’t Nike always have colorways this dope permanently stocked? Why make this a limited release that so much of us are likely to miss out on when we hit the Nike SNKRS app? Sometimes I wonder if Nike is afraid of money (they obviously aren’t).

The Pollen features University Yellow paneling over a dark black base. There isn’t much to say here, it’s a simple color swap, but it looks so damn good. The Air Jordan 1 High Pollen is set to drop on August 14th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app at 7:00 am local time, or pick up a pair at GOAT or Flight Club.