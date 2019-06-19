Sneaker Politics/Nike/Uproxx

It’s been a while since we’ve started off SNX with a rant. So… here’s one! Actually, more of a mini-rant, but definitely something we need to get off the chest: Ye, you have to stop. Seriously. Nobody can afford all of these Yeezys and frankly, it’s getting exhausting covering colorway after colorway of essentially the same shoe. Do something different or we reserve the right to ignore the — we assume — countless YEEZY drops we’re going to receive in July.

Unless of course, they’re dope. In which case we’ll talk about them… but begrudgingly!

YEEZYs aside, we’ve got a dope lineup of sneaker releases this week — with some brand new brands hitting the SNX weekly list. Plus the highly anticipated summer VaporMax 2019 drop. Summer has been one hell of a season so far in terms of great sneaker drops, but keep in mind we haven’t even technically begun yet. Shop carefully, there’s more in store!

Here are the best shoes out this week, let’s go.

Undercover Nike Daybreak WMNS

We don’t know how many times we have to say this Nike: if you want to sell more shoes, release all of your designs (including colorways) in WMNS and MENS sizes. The new Nike Daybreak was made in collaboration with Jun Takahashi’s Undercover label and attempts to infuse the classic 80s running silhouette with a futuristic twist thanks to the speckled midsole and extended heel clip.

We’re all about this mixed green, red, and white colorway but if you’re not into the whole Santa’s helper look, they’ll also be dropping in a clean black colorway. Taking a closer look, the black colorway has midnight blue speckles and that small detail alone is enough to go back and forth about which is better. You decide!

The Undercover Nike Daybreak is set to drop on June 21st at 7 am local time. Pick up a pair at Nike’s online store where they retail for $160.

