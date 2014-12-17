The ‘Futurama’ Inventions That Need To Exist In The Very Near Future

The Eyephone
Come on, we all know smartphones would be a lot cooler if they were attached directly to your eyeballs. Eliminate the middle man! Make that technology a reality, and I’ll be the first one saying “shut up, and take my money!”
Bachelor Chow
For the single man who thinks ramen noodles are just too classy, there’s Bachelor Chow: Now With Flavor! Or at the very least, there really should be. Surely there’s some purveyor of discount slop who can bring this 31st century dog-food-for-bachelors to life. Let’s get on that!
Project Satan
As you may recall, Project Satan was a military project made from:
- Steering wheel from Hitler’s staff car
- Left Turn signal from Charles Manson’s Volkswagen
- Windshield Wipers from the car that played Knight Rider (KITT)
- Ed Begley’s electric motor, the most evil propulsion system ever conceived
Okay, so…aren’t all of those things readily available? Any reason we couldn’t start putting this fascinating automotive monster together as soon as tomorrow?
Holophonor
In the year 3000, only a few people in the world can play this instrument (and they’re not very good), but I, for one, would love to give it a shot. While the replica that emerged last year was undeniably impressive, I think we need to work towards developing the real thing!
I’ve been wanting a suicide booth ever since I saw the first episode.
That’s funny it just made me want to kill John Lennon…
I just want Nibbler super cute and his poop is fuel.
+1
We had Slurm once. But it was called Surge. And then it was gone.
But apparently it’s back now.
Oh Gawd . . . Surge is back?!
In pog form?
Yep, they sell it exclusively on Amazon.
Yea in that same episode Slurm is revealed to be giant space slug excrement… no thanks.
And yet people still love scrapple… Don’t say no just because it’s gross looking.
I might be in the minority, but I would use the Smelloscope to point at certain female celebrities’ crotchal regions…
Other way around, you’d be in the minority if you wouldn’t.
I want those tiny baby creatures that taste delicious.
Ah yes, tasteticles. Or was it Zitzles?
Niether. It was Popplers… Ah, immaturity.
@Coltcabunny Popplers, my friend. Just remember, every one you eat now, the Omicronians will eat one human later in revenge.
The What-If machine, Hedonism Bot, and the finglonger are all terrible omissions.
Pssh. No Finglonger? This list is trash.
A man can dream, though. A man can dream.
If only i had invented the finglonger a man can dream though
Isn’t Soylent basically Bachelor Chow?
[www.soylent.me]
If I had an Angry Dome, I’d go to said Angry Dome and be angry that the Angry Dome wasn’t on the list.
My brainslug insists that brainslugs do not exist and you should all go about your business.
DONT DATE ROBOTS
WHERE IS THE FINGLONGER?
Several missing. Like the ship. Or Big Pink… the only gum with the refreshing taste of ham!
Ugh, that ham gum is all bones.
I would go with the Bavarian Cream Dog that’s also self-microwaving.
This was by far the best UPROXX article I’ve ever read. Although that’s really not saying much, the article was actually good.
“…in which the citizens of *NEW* New York rocket through the sky…”
What about the What if Machine or the Hover board type thingy?
Bachelor Chow exists! It’s called Dinty Moore Beef Stew!