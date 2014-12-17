The ‘Futurama’ Inventions That Need To Exist In The Very Near Future

In its seven seasons on the air (or nine, depending on how you count the Comedy Central years), Futurama has given us several fantastic inventions, offering us a picture of the whimsy of 31st Century Life. Now, let’s look at nine of those products that would either be practical or just really interesting in the real world. if you ever wanted to smell distant objects, or nosh on some Bachelor Chow, this is for you.

The Eyephone

Come on, we all know smartphones would be a lot cooler if they were attached directly to your eyeballs. Eliminate the middle man! Make that technology a reality, and I’ll be the first one saying “shut up, and take my money!”

Bachelor Chow

For the single man who thinks ramen noodles are just too classy, there’s Bachelor Chow: Now With Flavor! Or at the very least, there really should be. Surely there’s some purveyor of discount slop who can bring this 31st century dog-food-for-bachelors to life. Let’s get on that!

Project Satan

As you may recall, Project Satan was a military project made from:

Steering wheel from Hitler’s staff car

Left Turn signal from Charles Manson’s Volkswagen

Windshield Wipers from the car that played Knight Rider (KITT)

Ed Begley’s electric motor, the most evil propulsion system ever conceived

Okay, so…aren’t all of those things readily available? Any reason we couldn’t start putting this fascinating automotive monster together as soon as tomorrow?

Holophonor

In the year 3000, only a few people in the world can play this instrument (and they’re not very good), but I, for one, would love to give it a shot. While the replica that emerged last year was undeniably impressive, I think we need to work towards developing the real thing!