Finally, A Beer Designed To Make You Better At Your Job

Creativity is an important part of almost any job. And while some of us are brilliantly creative on the fly, the rest of us could use some help. Which is why you should drink at work, according to Rocket Brewing.

They call their newest beer the Problem Solver, and it comes with a scale on the back. Just check your weight, pour out that much of the IPA, drink what is hopefully not the usual overhopped and underflavored disaster area that is most of the IPA category, and get those creative juices flowing!

To be fair, this isn’t just a gimmick. Oh, all right, it is a gimmick, but it’s a gimmick with some actual science behind it. It’s based on the work of Jennifer Wiley and Greg Colflesh, who have found that getting tipsy but not obliterated can make you a more creative problem solver and make you better at certain tasks. Granted, it doesn’t do much for your memory, but you can’t have everything.

Now, if you hold certain jobs, like, oh, we don’t know, heavy machine operator or surgeon, this is a terrible idea. But if you spend all day in a cubicle, maybe go to your doctor, show him the research, and see what he can do for you. After all, it is scientifically proven.