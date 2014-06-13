Aaron Paul’s Xbox One Commercial Is Accidentally Turning On People’s Consoles

Despite dumping the Kinect requirement earlier this week, Microsoft is still running Kinect-centric Xbox One ads starring Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul. In the ad above, he shows off the Kinect voice commands for Xbox One, including dialogue like “Xbox, on” and “Xbox, go to Titanfall“, but sadly no “Yeah, b*tch! Xbox!”. You probably see where this is heading.
Kinect owners are complaining on Twitter and elsewhere that this ad is turning on their Xbox, launching Titanfall, and even turning off their TV. Here are a couple of the complaints spotted by The Daily Dot:
Hey, it could have been worse…
Waaaay too many 12 year olds playing this game.
Via The Daily Dot and Videogames
This commercial also makes my dog hang its head and whimper softly.
“Xbox sign out” hahahaha that’s awesome.
So it has escalated from “Magnets, bitch!” to this… Hilarious!
Hahaha. You’d think someone working there might realize this would happen, and maybe change the line in the commercial to like “Turn on Xbox” or something.
But then they’d get support calls and tickets asking why TURN ON XBOX DOESN’T WORK ON MY CONSOLE, THE TV SAID IT’S WHAT I NEED TO SAY
Hmm true. Then maybe put a little sticker on the front of the Kinect that says “Say ‘Xbox on’ to turn on”?
Or they could just leave out the part of the commercial where he turns the thing on, come to think of it.
I don’t believe this, as I have seen the commercial many times and I run my cable box through the One and it has never happened.
The bigger problem with this commercial is the missed opportunity at the end where he gets a call on his cell phone instead of the skype app…
I think part of the issue is that the people having these problems AREN’T running their cable box through the Xbox. The Xbox One is supposed to recognize the sound it’s outputting and ignore it to avoid things like this. If the sound isn’t going through the Xbox, it doesn’t know to ignore it. And if somebody is complaining that the commercial turned their Xbox on, they obviously don’t have their cable wired through it.
The creepy part is that Microsoft is watching you watching TV on the Xbone.
You think they’re jerking off or something?
Hopefully just looking to see what kind of snack food is on my coffee table and finding advertisements for chips and soda companies. Or showing me a condom add if I were making out with a woman. Or Kleenex and lotion ads if I’m alone for the 30th day in a row.
Reggie how much tinfoil do you go through a month?
People try to act like this isn’t a big deal, but its a huge deal. How does the XBox only listen for “Xbox On” without listening for everything else in between?
Maybe I’m just a crotchety old bastard at 38, but everything they’re selling here seems like a pointless addition to gaming “douchery”. Do we really need to yell at our consoles, watch TV while playing, or record our distracted gameplay? They might as well have Aaron Paul stuffing Doritios & Mt. Dew in his face while jerking off if they want to paint the complete picture of their target audience.
For the record, I really like Aaron Paul, but this is unfortunate. I hope it paid him well.
who might not care but it is nice to have options
The TV-while-playing thing is kind of appealing to me, like for sports or some other programming that doesn’t demand my full attention. I think even my six-year-old TV has a split-screen feature like that already built-in, though. No voice recognition, but pausing my game and picking up my remote isn’t too hard for me.
Just occurred to me, though…. what if you were doing the split-screen TV thing, and this commercial aired? Your Xbox would already be on, so the “Xbox on” command wouldn’t be a problem, but all that other shit Mr. Paul’s doing would probably really fuck up your session, haha.
DirecTv DVR ran through Xbox and the same thing happened to me. It tried launching Titanfall but I didn’t have the disc in the console.
Don’t you think they would have learned!?
[www.polygon.com]
Yelling at your TV is the new Clapper. Mark it down folks.
I’m sure someone else has said this before but I’ve never read it: It takes longer to say “X-Box On” than it does to push a button.
But maybe you don’t have your controller in hand.
idiots can turn off or plug off their xbox, brainless fools
Kinda defeats the purpose of the command even existing, then.
You registered to make this comment?
so is there no remote control option to power it on? it seems like there should be.
yes, you don’t even need the Kinect connected
It sounds like hes trying to channel Christian Bales Batman.
And the “xbox sign out” video summarizes why I don’t play online much anymore: SO MANY LITTLE KIDS.
I really only play TF2 online and was shocked to hear how many kids were on the video. Most servers that I play tell kids to shut up.