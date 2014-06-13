Aaron Paul’s Xbox One Commercial Is Accidentally Turning On People’s Consoles

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite dumping the Kinect requirement earlier this week, Microsoft is still running Kinect-centric Xbox One ads starring Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul. In the ad above, he shows off the Kinect voice commands for Xbox One, including dialogue like “Xbox, on” and “Xbox, go to Titanfall“, but sadly no “Yeah, b*tch! Xbox!”. You probably see where this is heading.

Kinect owners are complaining on Twitter and elsewhere that this ad is turning on their Xbox, launching Titanfall, and even turning off their TV. Here are a couple of the complaints spotted by The Daily Dot:

Hey, it could have been worse…

Waaaay too many 12 year olds playing this game.

Via The Daily Dot and Videogames