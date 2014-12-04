Apple Allegedly Deleted Your Songs Off Your iPod If They Didn’t Come From iTunes

I love Apple’s products, but, over the years, it’s become increasingly clear that the company was defined by Steve Jobs. And Steve Jobs was an epic d-bag. How much of one? One lawsuit alleges that Apple, between 2007 and 2009, forced you to delete any songs on your iPod that you didn’t buy from them.
The accusations are part of a much larger case that Apple tried to stifle competition in the legal music downloading industry. But see if this sounds familiar: You download music from something that’s not iTunes. You put it on your iPod. Suddenly, you get an error message, saying your iPod needs to be restored to factory settings, and somehow, all the music you downloaded from somewhere else gets wiped out in the process.
The best part of all this was Apple’s reply in court. It’s such a perfect summary of Apple’s corporate philosophy, it should be in a plaque at Cupertino:
“We don’t need to give users too much information, we don’t want to confuse users.”
Is this true? I believe so. It’s in line with the passive-aggressive way of forcing you to use only Apple products and systems, whether clinging to useless proprietary connectors or its deeply held institutional belief that anybody copying even their most basic idea must be destroyed in court. Technology companies in general are built on the idea that anybody who uses their products is officially their serf and should be treated like a mushroom. But they all learned that attitude from Apple.
Will the suit win? Possibly. But in the long run, consider this an objective lesson. Absolutely nothing has changed at Apple, and the company tends to work in cycles. So, if you’ve got your music backed up on Apple’s servers… maybe keep a spare on a thumb drive. Just in case.
I’m shocked that a company barreling toward a future where their product is one giant red ‘DO’ button is concerned with confusing their technologically inept users.
Apple: Look At The Pretty Pictures! It Does Stuff! Buy Our Stuff And Let Us Own You!
@Dan Seitz And they’re right, and I do and will continue to right up until they make it too expensive for me to continue doing so.. and unfortunately, that appears to be right up around the next corner.
Jobs may have been a giant douche, but he knew what I wanted and he delivered. He did it with NeXT and he did it with the return to Apple. Now he’s dead and their shit irritates me and my 8 year old MBP is starting to fail.
Never happened to me int hat time.
Happened to me once, but it was a video I was trying to save on a 3G back in Aught Eight.
I DID, however, get recently reimbursed by Apple for having to buy a replacement iPhone in that time due to a faulty wetness indicator that automatically voided the warranty.
I’m not sure how anyone can believe this because, uh, I had 950+ albums of music in my iTunes and approximately ZERO PERCENT of them were purchased through iTunes.
Maybe they believe it because Apple admitted to it.
Apple contends the moves were legitimate security measures. Apple security director Augustin Farrugia testified that Apple did not offer a more detailed explanation because, “We don’t need to give users too much information,” and “We don’t want to confuse users.”
They say they knew it happened they just tried to frame it as “security measures”
Ah, fair enough. My mistake.
I’ve never had a problem with my 3G Nano… my 5G bricked in like 3 months, though, so whatever.
when the hell did this happen? I had a first-generation iPod and had stuff on there I got from LimeWire, of all places. I never had anything deleted. I now have a much more current model and probably 95% of the music on it came from sources other than iTunes and nothing has been deleted.
Or is this a trick so now they know? Damn you, Apple!!
Agreed, it’s why I always preferred iPhones to anything Android… the less options you have, the better the overall experience for the user, especially when the UX is so expertly crafted. It’s why facebook looked better than MySpace: clean, strict visual guidelines you couldn’t change vs being able to have neon polkadots and flame gifs everywhere.
I think the information should be there for the users that want it, personally.
I feel that. I guess I meant more, like “information, yes; options, no.”
Very confusing story, but I wouldn’t put anything past Apple. It’s pretty clear that, like Facebook, the general public will let Apple get away with just about anything.
Never had an issue. Been using iPod classics for a long time
Steve Jobs is dead and so is Apples innovation. What have they done since his death? Look, pretty colors! And lets not forget: its big like the Galaxy now! (Just hope it doesnt bend because we sent the Chinese slaves that make your Apple products at Foxconn shoddy plans this time)
To be fair, the larger iPhone is because people would not stop bitching about how they wanted a phablet iPhone. Apple just gave into market pressure, there.
