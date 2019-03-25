Everything You Need To Know About Today’s Apple Event

Uproxx / Getty

Apple is all geared up to present some exciting new services at today’s Apple Event, taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in the Apple Park campus in Cupertino. The entire presentation will be live-streamed from Apple’s website and is set to start at 10 a.m. PT, but if you’re hoping for the announcement of the next generation MacBook Pro or iPhone it’s looking like today’s event will be centered on services rather than hardware — as Apple made several hardware announcements last week about the newest iPads, AirPod updates, and iMacs.

Rumors suggest that Apple will be showcasing its new streaming service, a news and magazine subscription service, and even a credit card at today’s event. We’ll cover the rumors and update information once the event begins, but for now here’s everything we know about what to expect:

The Apple Streaming Service

Cnet reports that the Apple’s streaming service seems poised to be in direct competition with services like Netflix and is rumored to contain at least 25 original shows across genre — featuring the talents of big names like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Annison, J.J. Abrams, and Steven Spielberg. It remains to be seen if Apple will be taking a route more similar to cable, featuring an aggregate of channels, or if it’ll be acquiring temporary licenses like Netflix’s model.

Apple’s News And Magazine Subscription Service

Apple is planning a premium subscription tier to its current news app that will allow users to view magazine and news content from various publishers. The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal are already rumored to be part of the service, which may open the door for exciting digital-zine opportunities by innovative creators.

If the new service can save magazines and newspapers remains to be seen though, as Wall Street Journal reports that Apple is seeking to take 50% of the revenue from subscriptions.