All The New Announcements From The 2022 Apple Event

As Apple has been known to do every September, the tech giant held its annual event to announce updates and upcoming releases for some of its biggest products. There was heavy anticipation for news surrounding the iPhone 14 line, as Apple normally makes an announcement for a new iPhone around this time every year. In the end, Apple came through with news about the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They also shared announcements for the new Apple Watch and Apple Watch SE while introducing the new Apple Watch Ultra. Lastly, an updated AirPods Pro was unveiled and the product comes with plenty of new features. There’s plenty to know about the aforementioned productions, but don’t stress! We’ve got you covered, let’s get into them!

iPhone Overall, the new line of iPhones comes with some pretty cool features. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max all boast Apple’s “long battery life ever.” Updates with iOS 16 allow users to customize their lock screen in numerous ways. Apple also introduced the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature which allows users to text emergency services over satellite if their iPhone does not have cell service or WiFi. Apple worked with emergency responders to set up questions that a user in need will answer in order to get them help faster. Your device will also automatically send your answers, location, and Medical ID (if set up) to dispatchers. Another new feature of the iPhone 14 is Crash Detection. Yes, that’s right, your iPhone will now be able to detect when you’re in a car accident thanks to a feature similar to that on the Apple Watch which detects when you fall. Things like sudden speed shifts, abrupt changes in direction, changes in cabin pressure, and loud sound levels of impact along with lab crash tests and real-world crash data help to determine if you’ve been in a crash or not. Next, the new Action Mode feature on iPhone 14 allows users to smoothly and stably capture moments in action, like filming while hiking up a trail or in the middle of an intense running workout, while recording with their iPhone in hand. Apple has also removed the SIM tray from the new iPhones, and instead, replaced it with eSIM. This allows users to activate a new iPhones or add carriers digitally. Unlike a physical SIM, the eSIM can’t be removed if your phone is stolen. All iPhone 14 models come with a Super Retina XDR display that allows for your display screen to be 2x brighter in the sun and they also feature improvements to the front-facing camera. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Starting with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the new phones arrive with a 6.1″ and 6.7″ display screen respectively and they come in five different colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus retains their advertised toughness thanks to aerospace-grade aluminum on the device body, a ceramic shield on the iPhone screen to make it “tougher than any smartphone glass,” and its water resistance. The iPhone 14 comes with a Super Retina XDR display and also a number of updates to the camera. A new main camera on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus comes with a bigger sensor and a larger aperture that lets in 49% more light. A new Ultra-Wide camera captures unique perspectives and much more of a scene while a brighter True Tone flash is more consistent with lighting.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. Orders for both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus start on September 9 and the iPhone 14 will be available on September 16 while the iPhone 14 Pro is available on October 7. You can purchase them on Apple’s website here. You can view more info on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus here. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, also arrive with a 6.1″ and 6.7″ display screen respectively and the pair both come in four different colors: deep purple, gold, silver, and space black. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are both water resistant and feature surgical-grade stainless steel and a ceramic shield on the display screen. A new feature called Dynamic Island has been introduced for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It shifts notification, alerts, and activities to a small location at the top of your iPhone screen. It expands to grab your attention if a phone call arrives or if your favorite team scores, among other things. It works for things like the music app, ordering a Lyft, tracking a flight, confirming that AirPods were connected, and so much more. The Always-on display has also been introduced to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Now your lock screen is always glanceable so you don’t have to tap your device to view updates. The two models have also introduced a new 2x optical-quality Telephoto to the zoom range that already had .5x, 1x, and 3x as options. Low-light photos have received an update on all cameras, cinematic mode now shoots in 4K HDR at 24fps, and a new A16 Bionic chip is all available on the new iPhone 14 pro models. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1099. Orders for both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus start on September 9 and they will both be available on September 16. You can purchase them on Apple’s website here. You can view more info on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus here. Apple Watch Next up: the Apple Watch. Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE, and the new Apple Watch Ultra during this year’s event. All of the new Apple Watch models feature Crash Detection as explained above. The Apple Watch models also include unique features for each version. Let’s start with the Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 8 The new Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor that allows for deeper insights into women’s health like when you ovulate and when your period will arrive. it can also deliver notifications on an irregular or prolonged period. End-to-end encryption data ensures that this information is only made available to you and no one else. The Apple Watch Series 8 is crack, dust, and water resistant and it features an Always-On retina display that makes the screen easy to read even when your wrist is down.

The sleep tracker is still available on the Apple Watch, as it was detail the basic and intricate aspects of your night of sleep. Fitness updates to the watch allow for more specific ways to track a workout while international roaming will soon be introduced to Apple Watch Series 8 allowing users to “make calls, send texts, stream music, and get help in an emergency in many of the places your travels take you.” Low power mode has also been introduced to the Apple Watch Series 8 which boosts the watch’s normal 18 hours of all-day battery life to 36 hours when turned on. The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS and $499 for GPS + Cellular. It can be ordered today and it’s available on September 16. You can purchase it on Apple’s website here. You can view more info on the Apple Watch Series 8 here. Apple Watch SE The Apple Watch SE is essentially the most basic version of the Apple Watch. It features all the main and necessary apps for the watch without many of the higher-tiered features which makes it a more affordable option. Features for heart health, sleep tracking, Apple Pay, music, Siri, maps, medication tracking, and more are all available on the Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for GPS + Cellular. It can be ordered today and it’s available on September 16. You can purchase it on Apple’s website here. You can view more info on the Apple Watch SE here. Apple Watch Ultra While many might have been satisfied with the updates made to the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra and it’s the most advanced watch the company has released to date. The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be the perfect sports watch for users. It flaunts a 49mm titanium case while being dust resistance and water-resistant for down to 100 meters. Cellular comes standard on the Apple Watch Ultra and a new wayfinder face allows for eight complications along with a time dial that can be changed to a live compass. Additionally, in low-light situations, the digital crown can be turned to activate Night Mode which will turn the watch face into a vivid red color. A new action button on the left side of the watch allows for quick, physical control over multiple functions and can do things like “control a workout, mark a Compass Waypoint, or begin a dive.” The Ultra also comes with dual speakers, a siren that emits an 86-decibel sound, a depth gauge, and a three microphone array. The Apple Watch Ultra has up to 36 hours of battery life in normal mode and up to 60 hours in low-power mode. Three new loops designed for a hike, run, or dive respectively have been introduced with the new watch which is designed to take on the extreme cold, extreme heat, and everything in between. Lastly, the Apple Watch Ultra also boasts a dive computer that allows for tracking for recreational scuba diving and free diving down to 40 meters. The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799. It can be ordered today and it’s available on September 23. You can purchase it on Apple’s website here. You can view more info on the Apple Watch Ultra here.