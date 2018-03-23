Apple Reportedly Has Joined The Race For A Foldable Smartphone

#Apple
03.23.18 1 hour ago

UPROXX/iStockphoto

One of the tech industry’s more unusual dreams is a foldable smartphone, either a phone you can roll up and unfold like a snap bracelet, or that folds open like a sheet of paper. Apple, though, has largely stayed out of this rumor mill, a few intriguing patents aside. But new rumors claim Apple has joined the race to make a phone that folds, and it might possibly mark an iPhone that unfolds into an iPad.

Variety is reporting that supply chain analysts believe Apple is ramping up to deliver a folding iPhone by 2020. It’s worth noting that “foldable” phone tech is already out there, to some degree; “flexible” screens are used on phones like the Galaxy Edge, and turn up in more phones than you think. Flexible screens can take more damage, so they’re becoming popular as a way to boost a phone’s durability.

Still, the more ambitious goal, of what amounts to essentially a super-smart bit of origami, has largely remained the province of conceptual designs and science fiction. And not everybody is convinced the future involves folding phones, as holographic displays and augmented reality have made surprising in-roads into the consumer market. Still, it seems likely that one way or the other, the standard smartphone screen is about to be pushed to the side.

(via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Apple
TAGSAPPLEsmartphones

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP