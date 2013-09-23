Apple’s Touch ID Is Hilariously Useless

The iPhone 5S includes a fancy new biometric feature, Touch ID. You scan your fingerprint to unlock your phone, and also accidentally violate your Constitutional rights. Which would be a brilliant security feature, if it weren’t laughably easy to get around.
You’ve probably seen some dude unlocking his iPhone with his nipples by now, but if not, here he is! Don’t worry, it’s work-safe.
Before you ask, I did an informal poll of iPhone 5S users I know. Yes, everybody’s favorite organ will also work. What’s kind of sad is that of the five guys I asked, I didn’t have to prompt any of them to do it because they’d all already tried it. So, hey, anybody want a new friend?
As amusing as all this body part scanning can be, it is kind of a problem in the sense that this is supposed to be a security feature and generally if a scanner is poor enough to mistake the third leg as a finger, it’s poor enough to be easily spoofed. But of course when it comes down to it, surely Apple’s security protocols can’t be fooled with, oh, say, a photo of a fingerprint?
The biometrics hacking team of the Chaos Computer Club (CCC) has successfully bypassed the biometric security of Apple’s TouchID using easy everyday means. A fingerprint of the phone user, photographed from a glass surface, was enough to create a fake finger that could unlock an iPhone 5s secured with TouchID. This demonstrates – again – that fingerprint biometrics is unsuitable as access control method and should be avoided.
In short, Apple’s Touch ID is little more than a cute gimmick to show off to friends at parties. But hey, try the crotch-scan. That’s definitely going to be a hit.
(Image courtesy of randychiu on Flickr)
Wait, do you completely not understand the technology? If you register your nipple in the phone, then you can use your nipple to unlock the phone. The phone isn’t “mistaking” a nipple (or anyhting else) for a finger, it’s doing exactly what you asked it to do.
He’s saying that it’s a very poor fingerprint scanner if it will allow you to scan nipples and wangs and can be cracked with a picture of a fingerprint. I would say he understands the tech very well. You, on the other hand…
Holy Handgrenade’s got it. Fingerprint scanners, to be secure, need to be REALLY precise. If it’ll register your other body parts as a fingerprint, that’s a pretty serious security problem.
a fingerprint scanner is supposed to check your fingerprints, not ridges of skin all over your body, side note, have you seen the video of someone using a cats paw? i think thats pretty fun
I think the point Denny was trying to make is that it is precise, just not specialized to your fingerprint. If you set it so your nipple/wang/unchecked mole unlocks the device, and -only that- nipple/wang/unchecked mole will work, isn’t it doing it’s job? If anything, it’s even -more- capable than advertised, because it’s not just limited to fingers.
Granted, the photograph-reproduction bit isn’t that reassuring, but then you’re branching off into technology that’s not realistically possible. You’d not only need a body temperature verification, but also some sort of DNA check to make sure it’s not a wax mold over another’s finger.
To me this kinda seems like watching a movie and nitpicking all the continuity errors, rather than just enjoy it for what it is.
It’s fake and gay.
with as far advanced as the technology is over there, you’d think they’d find something better than a potato to film this with…
Well, that’s a lot simpler than MY plan to gain access to people’s phones by chopping off their index fingers and carrying them around in plastic bags.
Confirmed: you can register and unlock the i5 with your balls.
[www.digitaltrends.com]
Well, if the scanner is poor, that means there are ways to spoof it, hence why I’m bagging on Apple. Also, they spent SO much time talking it up…
I knew it would be easy to hack because of that mythbusters episode. Jump to the 4:10 mark.
[www.youtube.com]