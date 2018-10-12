The Robot From Boston Dynamics Is Now Capable Of Parkour

10.12.18 58 mins ago

The time to make the donuts is almost upon us, because Boston Dynamics’s terrifying Atlas robot is now an even more formidable foe in the coming robopocalypse. Just a few years ago, Atlas was reliant on a tether for its power source and was constantly, hilariously falling over. Since then, the DARPA-funded project got backing from Google, and now Atlas is off the tether and just keeps getting better (at ushering in our eventual destruction).

Let’s see what Atlas is up to lately– OH GOD WE’RE BONED WE’RE ALL SO BONED.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robots#Google
TAGSatlasBOSTON DYNAMICSGOOGLEPARKOURROBOPOCALYPSERobots

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP