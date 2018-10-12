Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The time to make the donuts is almost upon us, because Boston Dynamics’s terrifying Atlas robot is now an even more formidable foe in the coming robopocalypse. Just a few years ago, Atlas was reliant on a tether for its power source and was constantly, hilariously falling over. Since then, the DARPA-funded project got backing from Google, and now Atlas is off the tether and just keeps getting better (at ushering in our eventual destruction).

Let’s see what Atlas is up to lately– OH GOD WE’RE BONED WE’RE ALL SO BONED.