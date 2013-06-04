BeautifulPeople.com Launches Hilariously Discriminatory Jobs Site

BeautifulPeople.com is notable for many things, mostly its sad publicity stunts and hilarious press releases. Now the shallowest site on the Internet will be notable for something else: being dragged into discrimination lawsuits!

Proving once again that the pretty don’t have to be smart, the site has launched a recruitment portal. We’d offer the pitch text to its members, but the disclaimer underneath is far more entertaining.

BeautifulPeople has initiated a cursory screening of businesses and individuals who have posted submissions. We strongly advise that you thoroughly research the company/individual before submitting an application. For further information please read our Terms of Service

When you actually go to those terms of service, it essentially boils down to “We know most of the job listings will turn out to be fakes from jerks looking for hookers or for porn recruiters, so we’re not liable if you wind up being filmed performing degrading acts for perverts on the Internet.” Also amusing is the fact that this site is a violation of the Human Rights Act in Washington D.C., so any business incorporated there can’t use the site.

Taking my snarky hat off for a minute, and putting my former human resources monkey hat on, this really is a bad idea. Leaving aside the fact that most of the ads are invariably going to be sugar daddy pitches at best, any employer who actually accesses this site is asking for trouble. The attractive already have an advantage in the hiring process, so they’re more likely to get jobs and more likely to keep those jobs. Furthermore, anybody actually competent at their job is probably using far more professional channels to find work.

So really what this site is offering is the absolute intellectual dregs of the pretty people up for jobs at employers who aren’t competent enough to realize hiring based on looks is a terrible idea. But, hey, we’re sure this isn’t a publicity stunt or anything. Why would this site do that?