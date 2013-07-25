‘Beer Labels In Motion’ Might Be The Best Beer Advertising Ever

#Beer #GIFs
Senior Contributor
07.25.13 5 Comments

The rise of craft beer has also led to a rise in beautifully designed beer labels. Beautifully designed, but static beer labels. Trevor Carmick sees this as an injustice, and has set out to rectify it.

Essentially, Carmick chooses a beer and then does surprisingly detailed animations of the label. For example, here’s his take on Ruination, the IPA from Stone…

tumblr_inline_mnu2taKPcT1qz4rgp

Or his take on the Edmund Fitzgerald porter from Great Lakes Brewing:

tumblr_inline_mmnkoqZGMF1qz4rgp

You know what? Carmick is a genius. Honestly, craft beer can always use more, and more creative, advertising; the heartwarming viral ads are generally limited to the big brewers because, well, they cost a lot of money. Not helping is the weird laws about beer from state to state; just ask somebody from Texas about dry counties, or a Pennsylvanian about beer distributors. So, really, bring on the GIFs, the viral videos, and the reality shows: Good beer needs all the help it can get.

