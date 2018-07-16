The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals So Far Today

UPROXX/iStockphoto

It’s that time of year again, the shopping holiday Amazon is trying to make a tradition: Prime Day. We’ve got you set up with the five apps you need to dominate Prime Day, and the Golden Rules of Prime Day, so all that remains is the deals themselves. We’ve divided them into three categories. The first two, Amazon’s devices and the new Prime Day Exclusives, will stick around all through the shopping frenzy. The third category, launching at 3pm, is made up of the Prime Day deals you have to move fast to pick up.

We’ll have rolling updates on that as things progress. With that, let’s see what’s for sale.

Amazon Devices

Amazon

As always, Amazon has deep discounts on its devices. These are fairly standard price cuts for Amazon, so if you’ve been thinking about buying one, now’s the time to strike.

Echo Dots are available for $30, $20 off.

The Echo is $70, 30% off.

The Kindle Paperwhite is $80, down a third from its usual price.

Dash buttons are a dollar, down from their usual $5, so if you constantly need to order Ziplocs or laundry detergent, now is definitely the time, since the $5 credit applied to your first order is still in place.

And the Echo Spot is 23% off, bringing the smart alarm clock down to $100.