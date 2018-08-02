The Best New iPhone Apps For August 2018

UPROXX/Unsplash

A big part of Apple‘s success, from the beginning, has been the humble app. Apps give developers a chance to make money via the trillion-dollar company’s tech, while users get to customize their products in order to fit their needs.

In order to keep you abreast of all the best, we sit down and look through what’s arrived on the App Store each month that might be relevant to your needs — whether it’s planning meals and burning calories or just making the sites we read every day that little bit better.

The Must-Download: Infinite Spanish — $5

Infinite Spanish, which is free to try and cost $5 in order to unlock the whole app, isn’t going to make you fluent in Spanish tomorrow. What it will do is give you a lot of easy-to-play games that teach you about 200 words in Spanish, so that you can better understand the language and lay the foundations to become fluent. It’s a lot of fun, especially if you’re working on getting a baseline knowledge of the Spanish language.

