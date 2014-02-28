The Bitcoin Implosion Continues As Mt. Gox Files For Bankruptcy

The ongoing trainwreck of schadenfreude that is Mt. Gox’s complete and total meltdown leaves us conflicted. On the one hand, it stinks that people lost $350 million. On the other, there’s a lot of overlap between “Bitcoin investor” and “annoying Internet libertarian,” which makes it really funny that a lot of them are screaming they’re not getting a bailout as Mt. Gox took the next step towards burning completely to the ground.
For those new to the story: Mt.Gox, which stands for “Magic The Gathering Online Exchange” (really), is a Japanese company paid to store and help trade Bitcoins. Recently, the entire exchange shut down, cutting off Bitcoin users from $350 million worth of their little chunks of cryptographic code. There was hope that these people might get their money back, but according to the Wall Street Journal, that ain’t happening:
Speaking to reporters at Tokyo District Court Friday after the bankruptcy filing, Mt. Gox owner Mark Karpelès said technical issues had opened the way for fraudulent withdrawals, and he apologized to customers.
“There was some weakness in the system, and the bitcoins have disappeared. I apologize for causing trouble,” Mr. Karpelès said during a packed news conference at the Tokyo District Court press club.
“Causing trouble” is not really the term we would have used to describe losing nine figures’ worth of stuff. If you were wondering what the Japanese authorities think of all this, they essentially don’t care, because to them, this is the same as losing your World of Warcraft gold. So if you had Bitcoin in Mt. Gox, you are effectively screwed.
What does this mean for Bitcoin as a whole? Probably nothing good, in the long run. Bitcoin was never intended to be anything other than an experiment, a way to test out the idea of a gray-market currency on the Internet and see where the problems lay. This was, and largely remains, an unexplored frontier of finance, and somebody needed to see what problems might be involved. If nothing else, Bitcoin has done that; whether it can recover from being a pioneer remains an open question.
Anyone even floating the idea of a bailout for Mt Gox Bitcoin holders is not a Libertarian.
Cui bono. “Who benefits”.
If you read your world history you should have seen this coming. Ask yourself one question: Who has the most to lose if Bitcoin becomes a widely accepted worldwide digital currency…?
There’s your culprit.
Bitcoin exchanges have proven the worst enemy of Bitcoin. This isn’t the first one that has folded after some nebulous thing happened, and the people behind it just disappear with the Bitcoins. Karpeles hasn’t disappeared, but I think he is too much of an idiot to do so.
Actually, I don’t believe this heist was due to the government. Mt. Gox is increasingly turning out to be a security disaster, and it’s not like Bitcoin heists are rare.
Cui bono has its uses, but you shouldn’t try to find a complicated explanation when idiocy is sufficient (I must know, check out my name). MtGox stated
AFAIK that bug was fixed in the Bitcoin core some time ago, but MtGox didn’t implement the fix (but I’m not sure, that’s just hearsay).
And BTW, if Bitcoin was the world’s reserve currency, we all were fucked. So according to cui bono, we all shut MtGox down, right?
Don’t be ridiculous. If the government wanted Bitcoin dead, they’d just shut it down, in full view of the public; for bonus points, they’d probably seize everyone’s funds under RICO or whatever. There’s no need for them to sneak about it, it’s not like they’re scared of some blow-back from pasty white nerds who haven’t, so far, done anything more than cry rivers on reddit over this.
“an unexplored frontier of finance” sounds a hell of a lot like a scam to me. A fool and his money are soon parted, rather.
Bitcoin was just an experiment? That’s not what the pioneers of the technology say. I have heard several different podcasts where they tout it as the future.
The ability to exchange them between parties globally with the ease at which it is done is very cool. A user can send them from the U.S. to anyone in the world in seconds without having to involve an intermediary. Doing this now, especially in larger amounts, can be a real hassle.
However, as I see it, that is the only benefit I see in adopting it. There are a lot of issues with it. For instance, security and backing are going to limit its adoption, in my opinion.
“Within seconds” that is hilarious.
@Biff What’s hilarious? If you were to try sending 25k in U.S. dollars anywhere in the world it’s going to take you a little longer than seconds to get that transaction completed end to end. Sending 25 Bitcoins is essentially like sending an email. Correct me if my understanding of Bitcoin is off. I don’t use them and want nothing to do with it but, I see the ability to exchange them that quickly fascinating.
That’s how it started; a Japanese engineer laid out some rules and code and released it into the wild. Yeah, there are the people who are evangelists, but the reality was Bitcoin was never a finished product or anything more than an idea.
