Non-Sports Fans Sue Time Warner For Making Them Pay For Sports

The one reason cable has been hanging onto so many households, besides massive deals on bundles, is sports. Cable is the best deal for sports fans, and that’s great. But it’s a crappy deal for those of us who aren’t: sports channels account for 40% of cable fees. And it’s worse if you live in a local area with a popular team, which is why a bunch of L.A. cable subscribers are currently suing Time Warner.
It’s pretty straightforward. The subscribers are suing because, whether they give a crap about the Dodgers and the Lakers or not, their bills are going up thanks to a deal Time Warner Cable cut to carry games:
The complaint cites TWC’s $3 billion acquisition of Lakers telecast rights in February 2011 and its $8 billion acquisition of Dodgers game telecasts in January 2013… The plaintiffs charge that because TWC has chosen to bundle these channels without allowing subscribers the ability to opt out, subscribers will be forced to pay about $4-$5 in additional fees per month as a result.
It’s a case Time Warner is going to fight tooth and nail because there’s a lot more at stake here than just maybe not making those billions back. If this case succeeds, it essentially throws all of cable’s model into question and quite possibly drags professional sports in after it. After all, why should the guy who wants nothing but sports pay for non-sports networks? And if the cable revenue stream suddenly narrows, what will that mean for teams that underperform financially?
Will the suit succeed? Cable companies, networks, and consumer groups have been arguing about this for quite literally decades. The basic problem has always been that you don’t “need” cable and that cable companies can do what they want with their privately owned networks, so no judge has seen fit to tell cable companies to knock it off.
But that was before cable companies started suing cable channels over bundling. So there might be a bit more to this in the long run.
This is sort of bullshit. There cannot possibly be a class of people out there whose basis for a lawsuit is “we don’t think cable billing is fair” without there being a massive troll of an attorney behind it. Yeah, cable sucks and they stick us any way they can. Know how I beat cable? I dropped it. Suing because you don’t like the price-to-content ratio is absurd. I haven’t watched Comedy Central in nearly a decade. I want a refund for all of the money i spent to have it bundled into my old cable package. When can I expect a check?
You pay for sports as a non-sports fan because it helps pay for your AMC, A&E, and FX shows.
Sorta like how all the “dinosaur” DVD subscribers to Netflix paid for House of Cards and Arrested Development.
But why should you pay for my AMC and FX if you don’t want them?
Because, in the long run, it is better for all parties involved for allowing creative endeavors to get made.
But I don’t want my money to go to sports, which is why I dropped cable and started buying the shows I actually want to see on a per episode basis. The sad thing is that I bumped up my internet connection, got Hulu and Netflix, and buy a lot of shows, and I’m still saving about $250 a year.
It’s less that I’m opposed to televised sports (people can watch whatever they like), it’s the fact that major sports corporations are pretty much the cartoonish parody of evil businesses you find in kids movies. The NFL in particular is awful.
I can appreciate what they’re saying, but they left something very, very crucial out of their assessment:
It is built on the idea that the current system will always stand and that all consumers perceive it to be a good deal.
Look, it’s like this. Cable bills go up 5 to 6% every year, due to retransmission fees and, well, being a ogliopoly. That is well, well ahead of inflation. The cable industry doesn’t care because it doesn’t have to compete, and they weren’t losing customers.
The industry began losing customers last year. And that didn’t stop the pricing problems, just made them worse. The simple fact of the matter is that eventually, and probably within a few years, cable is going to hit a tipping point where having it doesn’t make sense for a lot of people, even with the bundles.
Ala-carte pricing here we come!
I look forward to spending more for the 4 networks I regularly watch than I would for a basic cable package that includes those 4 networks!
Honestly, I really do wonder why some networks haven’t simply set up a website with a cheap streaming portal; no pausing, no fast forward, keep the ads, but just stream the programming. The most expensive these channels get, monthly, is a buck. I’d pay a buck to stream FX or AMC over my PS3/Roku.
For ESPN to maintain the same revenue as they do now with the same number of subscribers they would have to pay roughly $15 a month. AMC is about $40 a month.
Like I said: No pausing, no fast-forwarding, the ad breaks stay the same, essentially a live-stream of the network. Maybe charge double the cable retransmission fees; in most cases that’s two bucks, or less.
The big problem is really advertisers. Nobody in the industry wants actual, honest numbers about who’s watching what.
@ Dan – “Nobody in the industry wants actual, honest numbers about who’s watching what.”
— That’s because they’re scared shitless of the truth…
Seriously, man, you’ve got no idea. 100% accurate advertising data? Knowing who is watching what and for how long? You’d see broadcast networks implode.
Completely.
I’d love to see accurate online data as well. Lots of pumped up company value would go “poof.”
I’m calling shenanigans on that “What You Pay For Sports” site. According to it I’m paying over $90 a month for sports. That’s more than my actual bill.
The libertarian in me would normally say, “So what — if you don’t want to buy a product at the price it’s being offered, then don’t buy it. You don’t have any standing to sue just to get what you want.”
But cable is different. This isn’t exactly a free market we’re talking about here. This stuff is tightly regulated both locally and federally, and municipalities create quasi-monopolies by creating barriers to entry for potential competitors.
So long as cable is treated as a kind of public utility, then consumers have every right to seek legal means to shape it the way they want.
“This stuff is tightly regulated both locally and federally, and municipalities create quasi-monopolies by creating barriers to entry for potential competitors.’
Oligopolies, actually. But close enough.
“So long as cable is treated as a kind of public utility, then consumers have every right to seek legal means to shape it the way they want.”
But they’re not treated like public utilities. And consumers have the ability to shape how cable is run by choosing to live without Honey Boo Boo and dropping service that isn’t satisfying them. You cannot bitch about the price of something that is for all intents and purposes a luxury good while willingly and consistently paying said price.
Again: If this were a free-market scenario — if cable companies were not dependent on local governments for franchise agreements and right-of-way access — then I’d agree with you. If a bunch of people didn’t like the offerings of Cable Company X, then Cable Companies A through Z would be competing for their business and giving them what they want.
But that’s not the way it is. What we have now is Cable Company X (and the occasional Cable Company Y) having a government-granted stranglehold on a given market. Competition isn’t freely allowed to emerge. You’re saying people should either put up with it or drop their service. Sure, I guess that’s technically a “choice,” but it’s not the sort of choice that lets the invisible hand do its work efficiently and fruitfully.
If this lawsuit somehow works, you’ll see a ton of people panicking, especially in MLB. The rise in local TV contracts is based on being able to charge every cable subscriber for those channels, even those who don’t watch sports. If that revenue gets cut, a lot of teams’ finances will be in ruins.
I think the NBA and NHL moreso, actually. There’s a reason the NHL was the first to get into streaming games.
Especially since no one goes to the games anymore.
All the $ comes from the TV contracts.
For god’s sake if you want to pay for b.s like this just stream and torrent the shows you want. The companies will soon start figuring it out
I’ll caution against torrents: If you want a show to stay on the air, you need to throw money at it in some way, whether it’s watching the ads or buying the episode or streaming it via Netflix.
A la carte programming would probably mean the end of smaller stations who haven’t established themselves yet (and might never), for better or for worse.
I picture that they would still have “tiers” but they would be more like “Tier 1 is 100 channels of your choice”, Tier 2 is 200, etc. And that way some stations are still being subsidized. If you can choose to buy only 30 stations, I think most of your stations collapse. Pretty soon only the stations with ratings exist. New stations start to mimic the ones that exist, much the way that you had one network and 2 or 3 other stations trying to copy that network.
I don’t have a solution. I’m mostly thinking out loud.
While I agree that any show or channel on TV needs revenue of some kind to be there (ads, subscription, streaming fees, etc.), there is a pretty specific point to THIS lawsuit. Traditionally, when a sports team is playing locally, any channel that would NORMALLY show those games is blocked for local games, so they can make money selling pay-per-view or live attendance. What THIS cable company did was essentially sign up for mass-pay-per-view for local games for all of their subscribers, wherein paying extra to see those games used to be a CHOICE for those who gave a crap. I am always a lone voice amongst my friends and family in support of commercials during TV shows because I know that ads are what pay the large chunk of the bills. BUT, the second my cable or satellite provider charges me for a premium service that I did not sign up for (airing local games that are normally blacked out), I am gonna cry foul.