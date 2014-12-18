Climate Change Is Going To Make Flying Even More Terrible

Nobody enjoys flying, unless they’re a pilot, own a private jet, or are from Krypton. The security theater, the lines, being in a can of recirculated air for hours on end… it’s a necessary evil we tolerate for work or to see friends and family. And, thanks to climate change, it’s about to get much, much worse.

To understand why, we need to look at the physics of airplanes for a moment. The hotter air gets, the less dense it is, and the less dense air is, the harder it is for aircraft to gain thrust and lift within the short span of a runway. So to take off, the aircraft needs to shed a few, or usually a lot, of pounds. They’re called “weight restriction days” and they make flying in warmer climates and high altitudes something of a nightmare.

According to the American Geophysical Union, as the globe gets hotter, more and more cities are going to get in on that particular fun. In fact, if current projections hold, the number of weight restriction days may rise 50% to 200%. That will have all sorts of fun side effects, like jacking up already exorbitant fares, creating delays that cascade throughout the system and push back more flights, and possibly driving some airlines completely out of business.

Oh, and just to rub it in, if you’re thinking you’ll just grab a coffee or a beer, we’ve got bad news on both fronts. So, before this kicks in, either make your family move closer, or be ready to spend future holidays at home.