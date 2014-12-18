Climate Change Is Going To Make Flying Even More Terrible

Nobody enjoys flying, unless they’re a pilot, own a private jet, or are from Krypton. The security theater, the lines, being in a can of recirculated air for hours on end… it’s a necessary evil we tolerate for work or to see friends and family. And, thanks to climate change, it’s about to get much, much worse.
To understand why, we need to look at the physics of airplanes for a moment. The hotter air gets, the less dense it is, and the less dense air is, the harder it is for aircraft to gain thrust and lift within the short span of a runway. So to take off, the aircraft needs to shed a few, or usually a lot, of pounds. They’re called “weight restriction days” and they make flying in warmer climates and high altitudes something of a nightmare.
According to the American Geophysical Union, as the globe gets hotter, more and more cities are going to get in on that particular fun. In fact, if current projections hold, the number of weight restriction days may rise 50% to 200%. That will have all sorts of fun side effects, like jacking up already exorbitant fares, creating delays that cascade throughout the system and push back more flights, and possibly driving some airlines completely out of business.
Oh, and just to rub it in, if you’re thinking you’ll just grab a coffee or a beer, we’ve got bad news on both fronts. So, before this kicks in, either make your family move closer, or be ready to spend future holidays at home.
Maybe they should just, I don’t know, eliminate 20% of the seats so there are fewer people on the plane. Hmmmm…
But Lloyd, if they did that, they might not be able to justify bloated executive salaries!
You forgot to put “climate change” in quotes, since it’s a myth foisted upon us by librul media who want to take away our freedom and climate scientists who don’t know anything and want to get rich and how can it be global warming when it was cold this morning answer me that smart guy???
Who are you and why are you impersonating my relatives on Facebook?
50%-200%? Such a tight range it must be accurate….
As accurate as the fictional data on global warming.
The Earth will be underwater by 2020 and we will all be bowing to our new Atlantian overlords. I’m happy to deal with airline travel while we still have it. One day I will tell my kids how we used to live on the surface and fly through the air on metal birds whales.