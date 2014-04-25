Comcast Claims That Streaming Problems Comcast Customers Are Having With Netflix Are Netflix’s Fault

As all the Internet rage should have told you, Netflix recently started paying Comcast directly to stream to its customers. Netflix is unhappy with what they feel was essentially legalized extortion, but according to Comcast, it was, like, totally their fault.
In what can only be described as a truly heroic display of chutzpah, Comcast put up a post on its corporate blog stating that any Netflix troubles on Comcast’s network were Netflix’s fault. And also that Netflix did this intentionally. Really.
As at least one independent commentator has pointed out, it was not Comcast that was creating viewability issues for Netflix customers, it was Netflix’s commercial transit decisions that created these issues. No ISP in the country has been a stronger supporter of the Open Internet than Comcast – and we remain committed both to providing our customers with a free and open Internet and to supporting appropriate FCC rules to ensure that consumers’ access to the Internet is protected in a legally enforceable way.
Part of Comcast’s commitment to a free and open Internet include hiring people off the street to fill hearings about net neutrality to keep pro-net-neutrality speakers out and making your Netflix traffic count toward a broadband cap while their own streaming service gets a free pass. In other words, Comcast is assuming you aren’t paying attention.
What prompted all this, by the way, was Netflix laying out exactly why your Netflix stream from Comcast was so terrible before they paid up. Netflix makes the point that they’ve always paid for their traffic: In fact, that was why they were paying Cogent. Netflix notes that Comcast wants it coming and going: You pay to access the Internet, and the Internet pays to access you.
Considering how much these two companies hate each other, don’t expect this to be the last time they get into an Internet slap fight. Or, for that matter, this to be the last time Comcast expects us to swallow an outrageous lie.
Bullshit. I never had any issues with Netflix before, now that Comcast took over the pipes, I do. And I always have problems with Comcast. Comcast sucks so much ass.
Yeah, I am staggered that Comcast really thinks this will fool anyone.
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Comcast public relations OR Joseph Goebbels, you decide.
You don’t like this?
Educate yourself how corporations have bought our democracy.
Shit like this is only gonna get worse and worse as they buy more laws.
That banner pic is perfect. “I came here to spew bullshit and cause lag, and I’m all out of bullshit.”
From what I understand the Comcast/Netflix deal is basically 1) cheaper than what Netflix was paying Level 3, Cogent and others previously, and 2) Comcast basically letting Netflix operate hardware in various Comcast data centers that connects directly to Netflix servers.
Many people smarter than me about how Netflix works also think it is highly likely that Netflix played a large part in degraded traffic to various ISPs. The Netflix media player handles all the connections, it sees you are on a Comcast IP and sends it one way, but it doesn’t really take in to account the traffic already sent that way so it floods that lane instead of using a longer less crowded route to that end point.
Remember, paid peering agreements, what Netflix has with Comcast and now Verizon, are not new and aren’t limited or made illegal under any form of Net Neutrality rules. What’s best for Netflix’s bottom line is making it so the ISPs have to take on all costs of handling Netflix’s traffic.
So, what you’re saying is, what’s best for Netflix’s bottom line is… what we pay Comcast to do in the first place?
Because, seriously, there’s no way to spin this otherwise. That’s what I pay my Internet provider to do, connect me to the Internet. I don’t pay them to connect me to the Internet that’s convenient for them. What’s convenient for them is not my problem.
I have zero issue with highly bandwidth intensive services making agreements that 1) makes their service better and 2) doesn’t make anyone else’s service worse and 3) keeps end consumer costs down.