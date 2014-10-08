Here’s How Comcast Got A Customer Fired From His Job After He Complained About Their Service

Everyone knows, whether they’ve been a customer of the company or not, that the only thing worse than Comcast’s service is Comcast’s customer service. Despite overwhelming evidence that they’re by far the worst corporation in existence, they keep finding new ways to out-awful themselves.

The misdeeds in this latest tale of customer misery stretch beyond the company’s well-established modus operandi of f*cking with every subscriber’s internet, cable, telephone, time, and money. Comcast actually took the unprecedented step of messing with a customer’s employment.

According to Consumerist, former customer Conal took Comcast up on a promotional pricing offer. What happened next was a murderer’s row of Comcast screwups: they repeatedly charged Conal for extra set-top boxes and modems he didn’t have, misspelled Conal’s name (causing bills to not be delivered), magically canceled his promotional pricing early, convinced Conal to stay by giving him free services as compensation (only to bill him $1,820 for equipment he never ordered), and swiftly sent his account to a collection agency when he expertly contested the erroneous charges.

Conal, an accountant at “one of the nation’s most prestigious firms,” eventually took the extraordinary step of calling the office of Comcast’s Controller, mentioning that the company’s “billing and accounting issues should probably be investigated by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).”

That’s when Comcast went beyond nuclear:

At some point shortly after that call, someone from Comcast contacted a partner at the firm to discuss Conal. This led to an ethics investigation and Conal’s subsequent dismissal from his job; a job where he says he’d only received positive feedback and reviews for his work.

Conal insists he never used the name of his employer during his dealings with Comcast, which means they likely went Full-on, Scorched Earth Jilted Ex-Lover and looked him up online.

Conal’s employer explained that the sole reason for his dismissal was “an e-mail from Comcast that summarized conversations between Conal and Comcast employees.” Conal was never shown the e-mail and, as a result, never able to dispute its content. Similarly, Comcast has refused to grant Conal access to the tapes of his phone calls with their customer service reps.

UPDATE: Comcast has now apologized to Conal.

(Source: Consumerist)