Here’s How Comcast Got A Customer Fired From His Job After He Complained About Their Service

Everyone knows, whether they’ve been a customer of the company or not, that the only thing worse than Comcast’s service is Comcast’s customer service. Despite overwhelming evidence that they’re by far the worst corporation in existence, they keep finding new ways to out-awful themselves.
The misdeeds in this latest tale of customer misery stretch beyond the company’s well-established modus operandi of f*cking with every subscriber’s internet, cable, telephone, time, and money. Comcast actually took the unprecedented step of messing with a customer’s employment.
According to Consumerist, former customer Conal took Comcast up on a promotional pricing offer. What happened next was a murderer’s row of Comcast screwups: they repeatedly charged Conal for extra set-top boxes and modems he didn’t have, misspelled Conal’s name (causing bills to not be delivered), magically canceled his promotional pricing early, convinced Conal to stay by giving him free services as compensation (only to bill him $1,820 for equipment he never ordered), and swiftly sent his account to a collection agency when he expertly contested the erroneous charges.
Conal, an accountant at “one of the nation’s most prestigious firms,” eventually took the extraordinary step of calling the office of Comcast’s Controller, mentioning that the company’s “billing and accounting issues should probably be investigated by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).”
That’s when Comcast went beyond nuclear:
At some point shortly after that call, someone from Comcast contacted a partner at the firm to discuss Conal. This led to an ethics investigation and Conal’s subsequent dismissal from his job; a job where he says he’d only received positive feedback and reviews for his work.
Conal insists he never used the name of his employer during his dealings with Comcast, which means they likely went Full-on, Scorched Earth Jilted Ex-Lover and looked him up online.
Conal’s employer explained that the sole reason for his dismissal was “an e-mail from Comcast that summarized conversations between Conal and Comcast employees.” Conal was never shown the e-mail and, as a result, never able to dispute its content. Similarly, Comcast has refused to grant Conal access to the tapes of his phone calls with their customer service reps.
UPDATE: Comcast has now apologized to Conal.
(Source: Consumerist)
I smell a lawsuit…
Better than morning coffee.
Really top notch reporting here. “Everyone agrees with this hyperbolic statement.” Would love to see a source for that.
I’m sure this story is leaving out how this dude went super douche mode on everyone he spoke with. So now he received a much needed lesson in humility and instead of dealing with it and finding an attorney to take up his wrongful termination claim he’s going public to disparage a company in the hope his employer will acquiesce to shut the noise down. “People are upset about this Comcast/TWC thing – if I kick and scream loudly enough this should get some attention.” Three words for this guy: employment at will.
(*puts hands up*) You got me. It turns out Comcast’s customer service isn’t worse than genocide, or a handful of other things. I should have done more research.
@RP Let’s not get hasty; it depends which ethnic group or nation we’re talking about.
Yeah, Comcast isn’t exactly Hitler in 1930s Germany, but I would put them on par with Slobodan Milosevic in 1990s Kosovo.
I mean, that e-mail is almost certainly legit, but since they over-billed him by thousands and sent his shit to a collections agency, it was no doubt justified. I’m not sure where humility comes into play when someone is actively fucking you at every turn.
The guy may have been a douche but that doesn’t mean anyone should go around defending Comcast. Never waste your time, energy or breath defending Comcast.
It’s almost as if there’s a hint of comedic effect to the article.
So…you’re only scorching Comcast and not his office? Comcast isn’t the only shitbag here.
It depends. If this guy was calling and shouting and reps that he’s a lawyer or whatever and will make them fry ect ect, he very well could have violated a code of ethics. That said, the employer shouldn’t have just dumped him.
True. Still, theres fuckery afoot.
This is exactly my point above. If this guy had a legitimate claim it would’ve been picked up by an attorney and settled for an undisclosed amount before any sensationalist “news” site had a chance to put up their “You’ll Never Believe How Comcast Totally F*cked This Guy!” headline on Facebook.
I’d be willing to bet this guy represented himself as some kind of compliance consultant or auditor because of how frustrated he was with the billing issue and then combined with the PCOAB comment that got him in trouble. The article cited seems to think this dude being an accounting is really important to include in the fact pattern but for the wrong reason. It suggests to me he probably went off on them about how “I’m an accountant in the Audit, Compliance and Control group at a big firm and blah blah blah.”
So yes. Some kind of fuckery is afoot.
So, it all depends on what Comcast said. Because the company that fired him may have believe what Comcast claimed, whether or not its true. Or, its possible that the guy said terrible things at the customer service rep and the company chose to fire him.
Neither of those scenarios above warrants having Comcast going out of their way to get him fired. In fact, nothing, short of a believable threat to commit a crime, should warrant comcast contacting anyone, and when that happens, they should contact the police.
I suppose this could all be true, though I find it suspicious that Comcast is unwilling to relwease the service all tapes. If it were a case of this guy being belligerent at every turn, seems like the tapes would prove it pretty easily. I grant you they are likely under no legal obligation to turn over the tapes until if/when the guy sues. I guess what I’m saying here is that, like the NFL, I’m just going to jump to my own conclusions until a tape turns up.
If an employee who’s only ever received positive feedback and reviews is fired because of the contents of an e-mail from a third party about business that isn’t a concern of the firm, then there’s either a business in existence worse than comcast or something isn’t adding up here.
“…a rep for PwC explains that the company “terminated [Conal’s] employment after an internal investigation concluded that Mr. O’Rourke violated PwC’s ethical standards and practices, applicable to all of our people. The firm has explicit policies regarding employee conduct, we train our people in those policies, and we enforce them. Mr. O’Rourke’s violation of these policies was the sole reason for his termination.” ”
[consumerist.com]
Not that I don’t believe Comcast to be utterly loaded with shitbags, but I’m really thinking there’s something he left out of this whole thing.
I read this story yesterday on another site. They mentioned his firm had a contract with Comcast for some type of work. That’s a big missing piece.
Comcast’s job is customer service. Providing “a service” to “paying customers.” The fact that they screwed up over and over and didn’t resolve it to the satisfaction of the customer leaves one party at fault – Comcast. Customer service grade for Comcast = F
1) Not all calls are recorded in a call center unless it’s collections business (Source :12 years launching campaigns for various outsourcers)
2) The guy might have gotten fired for this or he might have been fired for masturbating into the coffee pot. PWC is not going to open itself up to a lawsuit by countering his claims outside a court room.
3) Comcast bashing is the new Walmart bashing and every story should be taken with a grain of salt
Comcast sucks, but this guy is a moron for getting fired because of it.