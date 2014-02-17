Why Comcast Is About To Lose Its Data Caps

One of the serious concerns about Comcast and Time Warner Cable merging is that Comcast will start imposing its data caps on Time Warner Cable users. Leaving aside that this merger is far from a done deal, it’s hard to see how Comcast is, in the long run, going to be able to sustain its capping policy. Here’s why Comcast data caps are going to be an endangered species.
Comcast Will Sacrifice Them To Regulators
The FCC may have been told it can’t impose specific net neutrality rules in court, but it’s not giving up anytime soon. And this merger essentially puts the FCC in the perfect position to make Comcast eat dirt and like it; no FCC approval, no merger.
And one thing that definitely raises the FCC’s ire is a merger giving customers crappier service than they had before. Comcast will likely either turf the caps voluntarily, or have them ripped off by regulators, but either way, they’re going.
Netflix And Amazon Will Sue Them Out Of Existence
Here’s a handy GIF to explain what Netflix and Amazon will do to Comcast and other ISPs over the next five years or so:
Here’s the fundamental problem that Comcast doesn’t realize yet: Web services really are subject to anticompetitive laws, and they do have to abide by it. Comcast has, so far, largely kept its belief that its streaming services don’t count towards data caps to the Xbox 360, because it tries to pretend data is the same thing as oil, or fudge, or something else you pump through pipes instead of ones and zeroes, but they’re obviously planning to try and make that a reality on anything that streams video. Verizon is already setting itself up to get dragged into court and beaten with sticks by Amazon, and it’s unlikely Netflix won’t join in the fun, probably as soon as this year.
The simple fact of the matter is that Netflix and Amazon have more money, more lawyers, more to lose, and the law on their side. In fact, expect both Netflix and Amazon to exert a lot of effort to keep this merger from happening in the first place.
Congress Makes Them Illegal
If the regulators don’t peel off Comcast’s data caps, and Netflix and Amazon won’t manage to punch a hole in them, Comcast still has to deal with the fact that the federal government can simply pass a law and force Comcast to remove those caps as well. In fact, that’s likely to come sooner rather than later.
There is nothing that can motivate a politician like passing a popular law, and the Keep The Netflix And Internet Porn Flowing Act of 2014 is probably being written as we speak. True, Comcast has a lot of money… but again, so do Netflix and Amazon, and all the money in the world can’t help you if no one likes you. It doesn’t help that Comcast’s attempted merger will put it squarely in the sights of none other than Chuck Schumer. Schumer is a publicity hound and he loves consumer-rights issues, and he’s already twisting arms. It really won’t take much for the guy to decide beating up Comcast in the Capitol Building will make him look good.
In short, data caps are the last wails of a dinosaur before it gets sucked under the tar. And now that Comcast has made itself such a target, expect that tar to be particularly hot and sticky.
While I totally agree the caps need to go, what’s the legal justification for getting rid of them from anyone’s perspective other than Comcast?
They’ll change the names of their packages, and do just like phone companies do and sell you 250gb/mo for $40, 300gb for 50 and ramp it up to the Elite Platinum 1TB/mo for $200 instead of trying to package it as speeds. Everything will be Xfinity Speed internet with data amounts rather than selling 1/5/10/50 mbit lines, which clearly doesn’t “work” from a consumer standpoint if you can max out your allocation in a weekend.
I’m not a lawyer, but honestly I’m not sure what legal grounds anyone can come up with against Comcast, except for their marketing angle.
This. This is the real future unfortunately.
In about 80% of their markets Comcast hasn’t enforced data caps for years. I’m in suburban DC MD side and I technically have a 250GB data cap, but according to their bandwidth charts I’ve used 600+GB every month of the last 3 months.
It is kinda funny that you say Amazon and Netflix have more money than Comcast. Comcast had a net income of 1.9 billion last quarter. Amazon had a profit of 239 million and Netflix had a profit of $48 million.
Due to the Comcast and NBC merger Comcast is required to follow Net Neutrality principles until either 2015 or 2017.
Finally bandwidth is like things you pump through pipes. When you start getting more data coming in you have to build more capacity to handle it. The entire dispute with Netflix is about who should pay for it. In the past the company that starts sending in more data to a network made an agreement with the receiving company to pay for the increase, it worked like that for decades. Now that Netflix is out there they think that they shouldn’t have to play by the rules as they have existed for years. What Netflix is saying is a Net Neutrality argument is simply a business dispute for Netflix not wanting to pay more money.
Man, I hope you’re right — but I fear you may be underestimating the amount of lobbying bribery Comcast is prepared to spread to protect a $45B deal.
I don’t even subscribe to Comcast, and I hope they turf it on this deal.
Redesigning their service packages to be 250gb for $40, 300gb for $50, and so on, would be preferable to selling 250gb for $40 then charging for each 50gb overage. The former lets a person know what his bill should be each month and plan for it, with no surprises, and less likely for the company to defraud you by including mystery charges that you may assume are overages. In the latter case, you’ll never be quite sure what your bill will be. There will be no red flag as to mystery charges. If data caps remain in the billing loop, though, people may have to pay for software to track their own useage, if there is whole house software to do that. Otherwise, having the company that makes a profit on your useage, be the entity that tracks your useage and tells you what it is, is a conflict of interest. It’s like a rooster guarding the hen house. At best, there should be a third party that tracks useage and reports it to both Comcast and the user.