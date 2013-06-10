Comcast Is Turning Customer Routers Into Public WiFi Spots

Are you a Comcast or Xfinity customer? If so, there’s an exciting new initiative Comcast is trying to make you be a part of without asking. Namely one where, if you’ve got the latest version of Comcast’s WiFi “gateway,” you’ll not only be broadcasting your own private signal, but a public one! That any Comcast subscriber can use! Without your knowledge!
The idea is actually a pretty good one, in its own way. If you’re a Comcast subscriber, you can just ping the area and use public Internet wherever you are, as part of the Comcast neighborhood node program. But Comcast makes a few claims we’ve got to look at with skepticism.
This signal is completely different from the signal that subscribers have in their home. This means that if customers subscribe to a 50Mbps broadband service, they will have full access to that speed and capacity, without any interference or degradation in service from the public Wi-Fi portion. “Our broadband customers will continue to get the service that they are paying for,” Tom Nagel, senior vice president of business development, said in an interview. “That was extremely important to us in designing this product.”
If the latest version of their routers are really two separate routers, that makes sense, we suppose. But the whole “this won’t compromise your service” claim is a bit like Comcast arguing that Netflix is from the grubby “public Internet” while their own streaming service is from a magical land of elves and fairies. It may be two separate routers… but it’s the same cable serving both groups, and if, for example, you’re broadcasting a connection in a fairly public area, it’s difficult to imagine that not causing any problems whatsoever. And, of course, there are concerns around security and privacy; this being Comcast, somebody figuring out how to hop onto the better connection and maybe steal your credit card numbers while he’s at it is a matter of when, not if.
Fortunately, you totally have to sign up for this. Just kidding! It’s an “opt-out” service, so this will just be flipped on if you have one of these “gateways” in your house and you have to tell Comcast to stop it. We might recommend buying a “router,” which will be both cheaper in the long run, and less prone to being called ridiculous things like “gateways”.
Wow, just wow. This might be just me but Comcast falls under my “If your commercials spend more time/as much talking about what your competitors supposedly don’t do then what service you’re offering, you’ve already lost my business” (Needs a better title I know) Just listen to one of comcasts radio commercials, they spend as much time talking about AT&T as they do about themselves…
Wow. Suddenly I’m glad that I have TWC.
My apartment is directly above shops and restaurants, so this would be a disaster for me.
Being happy you have TWC is like saying you’re happy that your rapist used lube instead of going dry
I have Time Warner cable. I know, right? Anyway, I supplied my own cable modem that pipes into my UTM/gateway that serves my home network. I’ve got a WAP here and there but I’ve taken steps to isolate segments as best I can.
That being said, what the fuck is Comcast doing? What are they installing in customers’ homes? Is it a combo cable modem/wireless switch? Is it a separate cable modem and wireless switch? When they say “This signal is completely different from the signal that subscribers have in their home,” what does that even mean? 803.11n? 803.11ac?
This isn’t even salesperson stupid, you’d need a full-fledged politician to sell this bullshit.
I haven’t dug into the technology very deeply, and apparently this is limited only to whatever the hell a WiFi “gateway” is (I’m assuming it’s their usual overpriced router) and the most recent version of those, at that.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s really two routers duct-taped together using different standards. Not that this solves any of those problems…
This is genius. Comcast gets to charge you for their service, then they get to use your location–which is what the desperately need to expand their WiFi networks and attract more customers–fo free. Well, actually no, they don’t get your location for free so much as they get YOU to pay THEM. Brilliant.
Just on a personal level, I’d feel pretty goddamn weird using some dude’s router to get online.
I’d only feel weird because I’m over 30 and still have some sense of propriety. Do you thing the people younger than us have any qualms about this sort of non-invasive interaction? We’re at the point now where everyone shares everything and privacy is that thing that people gave up in order to enjoy the magic of Facebook, etc. So maybe Comcast is secretly really, really ahead of the competition in the “fuck with these people using social psychology” department.
” Do you thing the people younger than us have any qualms about this sort of non-invasive interaction?”
Sure, quite a few, actually. Remember, they’re also the ones getting screwed by Snapchat, discovering Facebook is selling them to the highest bidder, losing jobs, etc. And they’re at the right age to get pissed off over it and do something about it.
They’re at the right age to be pissed, I’ll grant that. I’m suspicious of the notion that they would (or frankly could) do anything about it. The vastness of social media is almost too big for even a large group to push back against.
Sure they can. They can just quit, or they can start their own social network. Really, charge a $10 yearly fee and encrypt everything, you might see a real money maker.
It would be really cool if all wi-fi routers had a small stream anyone could use, without slowing down the subscriber who owns the router. It is possible, but the neg comments here won’t help it get implemented.
It really wouldn’t
Well, what happens when, say, five people jump on that small stream? Or twenty? Or just one guy, using your router to download kiddie porn?
I know the technology exists to keep the public away from all the bandwidth you’re paying for, but at the same time, there are some pretty serious privacy concerns here, and Comcast dropped this at the worst conceivable time.
Maybe it’s just me, but when did leaching off of other people become so acceptable…..go buy your own damn internet!
If I can also take a moment to put on my tin foil cap, it’s very interesting to me that when comments like this appear in disagreement with what almost everyone else here agrees is bullshit, the comments come from an account that was created the same day the story is posted….
I trust a guy who took the time to use an MRI as his icon. :-) Besides, debate makes both sides better.
I guess I can’t really argue with you on that, especially after you gave me Nintendon’t
“And, of course, there are concerns around security and privacy; this being Comcast, somebody figuring out how to hop onto the better connection and maybe steal your credit card numbers while he’s at it is a matter of when, not if.”
That’s a two-way street; in the other lane is the somebody (Comcast customer) figuring out how to snoop the traffic coming from all those random devices that would be attaching to his publicly offered connection.
True. If anything that’d probably be easier.
If Comcast doesn’t host Netflix CDNs then their argument about Netflix is pretty much right since I assume Comcast hosts their own CDNs.
Remember Netflix wants ISPs to host their CDNs for free and in doing so they’ll give their customers access to better quality streams or some nonsense.
It’s really more the idea that data is something like gasoline or Barbie dolls that annoys me. Although to be fair it’s largely academic since Comcast saw they were headed straight for a legal fight they didn’t want and dumped the caps.
The infrastructure to support that data is not infinite and would require pretty large capital investment by Comcast and, if I remember correctly, Netflix wasn’t offering to pick up any of it even though it was their service needing the hardware.
Comcast’s caps were always more in theory than reality. As long as I’ve had them they were 250GB a month, before they dropped the cap altogether, and it would take a huge amount of streaming to ever reach that point.
There is a good argument lurking in the bowels of the dispute. Who is on the hook for infrastructure improvements. The various ISPs and providers or the one service that accounts for 30%+ of North American internet traffic.
The ISP. Seriously, this is NOT Netflix’s problem. If people in areas with crappy service can’t stream Netflix, the market pressure there is on the ISP to improve their service.
I’m not sure I buy your argument, Dan. One’s choices for ISP service in crappy service areas are usually limited to one or more of one cable provider, one DSL provider, and one or two satellite providers. The market pressure that a consumer can exert in these cases is kind of limited to moving to a new place of residence, because it’s not like you can replace Comcast with Cox, or TWC, or whoever where you live right now.
flexhead’s right that the argument is who pays for the infrastructure improvements; the answer is that it’s the consumer, through higher monthly fees.
Consider, though, that this is beginning to shift, with Google Fiber, white-space broadband, and other technologies.
Comcast are officially the dickiest dicks that ever dicked in internet service.
So if somebody parks down the block and uses my router to access child porn, and the FBI raids my house, Comcast will pay my legal bills, right? Hello?
If it is a different IP it wouldn’t be traced back to you.
That’s not entirely true, flexhead. It would likely be a different IP, but it would still be one of two at your physical location (one for your private connection, and one for your shared public one). If it’s the public IP that’s downloading the kiddie porn, you can more conceivably claim that it was someone other than you doing the downloading, but it’ll still be known that it was the access point at your location that the bad guy used.
Now, if you’re one of those people who don’t lock down access to their wireless router (you know the ones, all those unsecured “Netgear” and “Linksys” connections you see), your “wasn’t me” claim is a whole lot less conceivable if you get abused by the dude in the car down the block.
“From each according to his download speed, to each according to his need” Isn’t that the Internets motto?
Whatever. I have my own router.
Comcast internet in my area is running on 8 channels, and these gateways are Docsis 3s. So that means they are capable of over 300Mb/s download speeds. Their highest speed offering is 105Mb/s. So it would seem to me that each router would have excess to be used as long as security issues were properly addressed. And it would be kind of cool to have a continuous WiFi connection if you were mobile, especially if your device could seamlessly switch WiFi networks as you moved in and out of range of them.
Oh, I agree it would be neat! I just wonder why Comcast can’t, say, bolt an access point to buildings and telephone poles, you know?
Not being very tech savvy, I’m not sure I understand this. So if you pay Comcast’s outrageous rates that are always going up for Internet or its bundle, you get to host a signal that you may never use yourself so that there will be “free” wifi for other passing Comcast customers and a signal for noncustomers that they may have to pay about $2.95 an hour for its use after an initial use of once or twice a month swiped on your credit card? And those former hot spots that were open to everyone, such as coffee shops that have Comcast, will no longer be completely free to everyone all the time, just to Comcast customers? Unless you travel around a lot (and there is no guarantee that you will always be near a Comcast router), this does nothing for you but helps make Comcast, which seems to be universally hated by former and present customers, get even richer. Who wants to help them out? This sounds like a bad deal, as usual, for Comcast customers. What would be a fair deal would be if Comcast gave you free wifi if you bought their phone and cable service, which costs too much as it is with their constant price increases, in exchange for being a hot spot for passing users. Please correct me if I am not understanding this right, as it is quite confusing and shifty.
this could possibly be comcasts final curtain
UPDATE!!! Just got off the phone with Comcast. This is all true but anyone using your wifi HAS to have there own Comcast account And there account has to have internet at there own home. So anyone going on your wifi does not affect your speed at all. So don’t “opt out” cause if your away from home wouldn’t you want to have HSI if that’s the only option?…. cool.