A giant Twitter hack is currently underway as many prominent Twitter accounts have been posting fraudulent cryptocurrency promotions over the last hour. High profile personal and company accounts have been taken over in what will likely go down as the biggest data breach Twitter has ever seen. The accounts of Apple, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Uber, Joe Biden, Wiz Khalifa, and Bill Gates have all been taken over, among others, according to early reporting by investigative journalist Scott Stedman.

In a lengthy Twitter thread currently being updated in real-time, Steadman shared screenshots of the since-deleted tweets from famous accounts that are all running essentially the same message promising users the chance to double their money by donating to a Bitcoin address.

Huge crypto hack underway. Hackers have managed to get into the Twitter accounts of Elon Musk and Bill Gates to post a fake crypto promotion. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) July 15, 2020

“We are giving back to our community. We support Bitcoin and we believe you should too! All Bitcoin sent to our address below will be sent back to you doubled! Only going on for the next 30 minutes” read Apple’s tweet. According to Stedman, the hackers responsible for the scam have already received $100,000 in donations in the first forty minutes of his initial reporting.

The hack is over it appears, and the attack seems to have been directed at only high profile verified accounts. Justin Sun — CEO of BitTorrent and founder of TRON — has put a $1 million bounty on the hackers responsible.

This story is being updated.

The moment you see this is the moment you know he's been hacked pic.twitter.com/EZHIKS63T1 — Fuzk (@TheRealFuzk) July 15, 2020

Kanye west, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk Twitter accounts got hacked and this guys have made over 10M dollars This will go down as the biggest heist on Twitter pic.twitter.com/q7mUXYzpt0 — ploque🔥 (@_oluwatobiiiii) July 15, 2020

If you hacked the most powerful accounts on Twitter why would you use it for a Bitcoin scam — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 15, 2020