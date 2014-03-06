Is Dell Really Charging People To Install Firefox On Their Computers?

Engadget calls it the biggest joke since Best Buy was charging people for PS3 firmware, but The Next Web is reporting that Dell is charging European customers £16.25 ($27.18) to install Firefox onto their new systems. From the article:
“There is no agreement between Dell and Mozilla which allows Dell or anyone else to charge for installing Firefox using that brand name,” Mozilla’s Vice President and General Counsel Denelle Dixon-Thayer told TNW. “Our trademark policy makes clear that this is not permitted and we are investigating this specific report.”
Worse yet, Dell is saying that the practice is allowed and doesn’t break Mozilla terms of service because they are charging for the service and not the actual download:
“Dell Configuration Services, including the application loading service, ensure customers have a complete, ready to use product when it arrives,” a Dell spokesperson told TNW. “In this particular situation, the customer would not be charged for the Mozilla Firefox software download, rather the fee would cover the time and labour involved for factory personnel to load a different image than is provided on the system’s standard configuration.” (via)
An image from the Dell website is below and Mozilla is supposedly investigating the issue. It just boggles my mind that people can still attempt to pull this sort of act in today’s day and age. This is really no different than a snakish local repair man charging old ladies to put a restore disc into their PC and hitting enter.
Then again, if you’re dumb enough to not download a FREE program yourself and still navigate to the Dell web page to buy a new computer, you probably deserve what you get.
It consistently amazes me why some cons are illegal but stuff like this is free market.
I used to do tech support for retail, and they charged customers $120 to run AVG, Ad-Aware, and Malwarebytes (all free software). This does not surprise me.
Seems to me like someone has to sit down and manually install those programs still. Charging something isn’t unfair… but that price is ridiculously high for a five minute task. @Chet and @ Dell.
I don’t mind an idiot tax
If this kinda stuff became illegal it’d cripple half the tech support industry. Some people are just comfortable never bothering to learn I guess.
If people are stupid enough to pay it, of course someone is going to take advantage of the opportunity. Capitalism in action
If you are willing to pay up front for anything digital, ever, then I have this great digital bridge that I’m selling at a HUGE discount.
People who pay for data are outlandishly stupid.
Can I pay for it with Bitcoins?
I don’t really see the wrong here. It’s not the standard web browser so it takes time to install. If people are too lazy to do themselves, then they should pay for it (I don’t see how it can be too dumb to do)