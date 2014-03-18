Why Didn't Flight 370's Passengers Make Any Phone Calls?

As we all know, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is one of the strangest mysteries in the news. And yet another question has been raised — namely, why didn’t the passengers make any calls?
The New York Times published a lengthy technical breakout today, but two things are clear: One, so far, no one has been able to find a single record of anything from Flight 370. Not a selfie, not a phone call, not a text message, not a Twitter posting, and that’s fairly bizarre in of itself. Secondly, it might be because the pilot knocked out everybody on the plane:
Investigators do not know if anyone aboard the plane even tried to make a call. Passengers would have quickly become unconscious if the plane depressurized as it soared to an unusually high altitude right after the turnaround, pilots said. Whoever diverted the plane could have disabled the release of oxygen masks.
The bad news is that flying at that height, with the cabin depressurized, means everybody on board is likely dead. But it’s also worth noting that, well, we have no idea what actually happened. The plane might have landed somewhere and we’re about to start getting ransom demands, or for all we know, it’s been sent to the Twilight Zone. It’s also true that pilots can do a lot to disable communications: Cell phones are little more than radios, and putting a radio in a metal tube, far away from any reception, means there isn’t much that can get out. Similarly, if the pilot disabled the in-flight entertainment system, you wouldn’t be able to use those annoying phones in the back of your seat.
It’s another layer of mystery added to an already bizarre case. Hopefully we find some answers, soon; Flight 370 has already broken the record for a missing flight as it’s been gone for ten days.
This is probably just an elaborate april fools joke, I expect them to pop back up on radar april 1st with a banner behind the plane saying “got ya cocksuckers!”
Is it better to die from depressurization in the air at high altitude, or to die in a crash? I can’t tell. Jesus, everything about this scares the hell out of me.
I would go with the depressurization option here. At least that way you just lose consciousnesses and it’s just like going to sleep. Albeit, without air in your lungs, but for me that sure beats a nosedive at 500+ mph into hard pavement, or a deep body of water, which if you somehow survive that is inhabited by unknown number of blood thirsty sea life just waiting for a snack. I’ll be hiding under the bed if anyone needs me.
The death from the crash would be quick, but the way down would be the most terrifying thing you’ve ever experienced. If you want a little taste of what it would be like, pay for a hour of flight time in a Cessna and do some stalls (or spins in an acrobatic aircraft).
This was one of my first questions as well, and judging by how far they were from land there might not have been any reception or a tower to connect to the cell service a passenger might have tried to access.
It was also 1:30 am local time when this plane was in the air and many of the passengers may have been trying to sleep. Although that seems totally illogical seeing as you had 239 people on board, and I’m sure many of them would be tinkering with their phones or tablets as many people do while on board an aircraft these days.
I know the LOST Paleyfest thing was a big deal, but this kind of promotion for it seems tacky.
Jesus, just get McConaughey on it already and let’s find the damn plane.
@morganfreemason: Someone needs to start asking the right f**king questions!
Hard to believe anything but this: it’s in Pakistan, being repainted to look like an American or Delta or whoever flies that model so it can be (a) loaded with nukes and crashed at LAX or (b) loaded with sarin so it can be flown over major Western cities like a cropduster.
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet: As a fellow conspiracy theorist, I like were your head is on this one, but you do realize that the Boeing 777 only carries enough fuel for an 8 hour flight. Google maps says that from Pakistan to LAX is 20+ hours. I don’t think they could land the plane somewhere and refuel on the way to LAX without anyone not noticing the codes on the plane. Not to mention, they would have to turn the ACARS system back on in order for it to not look like a suspicious aircraft to avoid being shot down.
***Where you head is***
Why go through the trouble of stealing a plane for this purpose, though? I mean, if your endgame is to sneak a nuke into a foreign country aboard a plane that’s made to look a commercial passenger jet, the Pakistani government (if that’s who you’re seriously going with on this, unless you’re talking about a Pakistani terrorist group who, I guess, got the nuke from the government?) could easily just buy one legitimately and covertly paint it however they wanted. There’s not really any need to steal one as part of a plot so entirely convoluted as what you’re suggesting.
@Palin Givens the MH370 was the ER variant (extended range) and could go 7700 miles far enough to at least hit NY over the Atlantic. The reason this one only had 8 hours of fuel is anymore and it’s just extra weight. I agree I kind of doubt it this is the case. But with so much contrary information it does set up good conspiracy theories.
@Iron Mike: I don’t think the Pakistani government is technically in the terror business, but I do think they’re willing to look the other way in order to avoid being the next victim. And there are enough former Soviet nukes (supposedly) floating around in the underworld that it wouldn’t be that tough to get one. AQ or a subsidiary would have the cash. Of course, they could also just go to the Arizona(?) desert where all those old planes are stashed and borrow one, now that I think about it. Uh-oh.
The Langoliers got them. It explains everything
Its in my garage, the passengers and crew have been throwing a barbecue in my backyard and won’t leave. My landlord is pissed.
It’s broken the record for a missing flight? Amelia Earhart would like a word.
/I know, you probably meant commercial flight. Carry on.
What if Amelia Earhardt’s plane traveled to the future and accidentally collided with this one but the temporal kinetic energy was still near the plane and sent them both hurtling to a future date?
Man, how do we even know that plane left in the first place? Did you see it?
What if there was never any plane at all, mannnnnnnn? What if Malaysia is just messing with us, to divert from some terrible other thing they’ve got going on?
Look at the shiny plane. Pay no attention to the massacre over here.
They said something about someone having tracked the plane climbing far higher than the flightplan called for, and someone guessed that the crew might have been trying to smother a fire.
Climbing to suffocate the passengers is hard to imagine but, then again, cutting stewardesses’ throats with box cutters and crashing jetliners into buildings full of unwaring innocents used to be hard to imagine, too.