Dutch Man Makes His Dead Cat Fly

When Dutch artist Bart Jansen’s cat Orville was run over by a car recently, he knew what he had too: stuff Orville and attach propellers to his paws to create a dead cat helicopter of sorts, because Bart Jansen lives in Amsterdam and probably smokes a buttload of weed.

The end result, named the Orvillecopter, is now on show at the Kunstrai art festival in Amsterdam where visitors can watch Orville flying for themselves.

Jansen said the Orvillecopter is ‘half cat, half machine’, and part of a visual art project to pay tribute to his cat Orville.

Jansen, part of the art cooperative Generaal Pardon, said: ‘After a period of mourning he received his propellers posthumously.’

He added that Orville will soon be ‘flying with the birds’ stating: ‘Oh how he loved birds. He will receive more powerful engines and larger props for his birthday. So this hopping will soon change into steady flight.’