Facebook Investors Apparently Have No Idea How Facebook Works

So, Mark Zuckerberg got in front of a whole bunch of angry investors at a hotel near the airport. This is not usually a scenario that ends well for those involved, but Zuckerberg’s job, as the head of a company valued in the billions, is apparently not so much to guide the company to profitability, but to explain to old people how the product they invested in actually works.
In an event that would be funny if it weren’t actually pretty troubling, Zuckerberg’s question and answer session turned into a discussion we all have to have with our parents over Christmas.
Shareholders peppered Zuck with their social-networking concerns, you know the biggies. Why can’t I call Facebook when I have a problem? Why can’t my News Feed always be in chronological order? Why do apps need my personal information? These were the most pressing concerns of the day.
Actually, that last one is a pretty good question, Zucks. But for the most part, the head of the company was stuck explaining this stuff to people who own shares, sometimes thousands of shares, in his company, and dealing with people who hate redesigns. It was like an Internet bitch session except in real life. And it’d be funny except for the fact that these people are who Zuckerberg is ultimately accountable to.
Therein lies the problem; Zuckerberg may hold most of the votes but the stockholders can choose to dump the stock any time they please. So if they want something dumb and insane, Zuckerberg is more likely to do it. On the other hand, better Zucks doing this stuff than us. Seriously, dude, can you just explain this to my grandmother once and for all? I think she’s got, like, eight profiles by this point.
The question that these investors ought to be asking is “HOW IN THE NAME OF FUCK ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO MAKE MONEY WITH THIS SHIT!!!????” rather than silly operational issues. Just my opinion as an investor.
You’d think, right?
Hey that guy in the banner pic has my Tracfone!
The simple truth is that Facebook just isn’t a smart investment. Things like the successors of 3D printers and Rapid Prototyping will kill ad placements and hence its business model (and yours too, Uproxx – I for one will miss you). The only useful thing we will get from FB is the technology to handle massive data streams, these should come handy for managing individual production wishes, and other stuff.
So I think it was the right move to ask Zuck about that petty stuff; that’s probably all he can handle anyway.
Nah, as long as there’s data, there will be online advertising. After all, if somebody is trying to sell you the plans to your 3D printer, got to find out about them somewhere, right?
Uh, I hope not. For one, ads are really a piss-poor way of data management. Also, if Free Software really means anything, that’s what it should be: Free “printer” plans with good and reliable metadata (so you can search for them in a pleasant way) that you can change with free software tools according to your own needs, and share them back.
But admittedly it will take a little while to get there, not only on the production side – Amazon’s handling of product metadata should put every computer scientist to shame, IMO.
Last not least I think that 3D printers in every home shouldn’t happen, small scale factories should be better. Anyway, we’re cool?
Facebook needs to make their own smartphone. Nothing would be more enjoyable than watching them light their whole company on fire just to convince themselves that they can dominate the mobile platform.