Facebook Wants To Give You ‘More Control’ By Selling Your Browsing History

One of the ways that covering technology is fun is watching publicity departments tie themselves in knots trying to explain the latest terrible invasive feature their company is rolling out. Facebook’s PR department, in particular, must all be drunk by 10am considering some of the stuff they have to write. Even by that standard, though, their pitch on why it’s great Facebook is now selling your browsing history wholesale is a work of art.
Take, for example, the opening paragraph of their blog entry explaining this. Heck, just take the first sentence:
When we ask people about our ads, one of the top things they tell us is that they want to see ads that are more relevant to their interests. Today, we learn about your interests primarily from the things you do on Facebook, such as Pages you like. Starting soon in the US, we will also include information from some of the websites and apps you use. This is a type of interest-based advertising, and many companies already do this.
Then they go on to explain that you can totally opt out of this, if you want, but why would you want to when you love Facebook so much? By the way, to choose to opt out, you can’t actually do that on Facebook in your privacy settings. You have to go AboutAds.Info and sign up for the beta of their online behavioral advertising opt-out. Nothing shows the pride you have in a feature like forcing the consumer to go off-site to do paperwork for something that may not actually function properly yet.
Also, Facebook is including a feature called Ad Preferences, where you can tell Facebook what categories you don’t care about to make it easier for them to sell you ads. They don’t go quite as far as to say you should be proud to make life easier for Facebook’s ad sales team, but that’s implied heavily.
So, yes, somehow, Facebook has found a way to get even more invasive. But at least they can’t get any more invasive without using medical probes or something. But we’re sure that’s in the works too.
Great! Where do I sign?
Oh…
Right…
I don’t have to. They already did that for me…
“So, yes, somehow, Facebook has found a way to get even more invasive. But at least they can’t get any more invasive without using medical probes or something. But we’re sure that’s in the works too.”
I’m sure that within the next couple of months we’ll hear about them purchasing a start-up whose main product is an app that can passively monitor your health via your smartphone.
Or they could just buy your health data from the many fitness sites connected to FB!
You know, I worked in the Cable TV business for years, through multiple iterations of multiple system operators like Comcast and Time Warner — and I’ve never seen a company begging me to go away more than Facebook does.
“When we ask people about our ads, one of the top FIVE THOUSAND things they tell us (IN FACT, THE 5000th THING) is that they want to see ads that are more relevant to their interests. Of course, the FIRST thing they tell us is that they don’t want to see ANY ADS, but that’s neither here nor there.”
They just want to keep using this massive, sophisticated, FREE product without any consequences.
Fucking Facebook users are worse than Facebook. Just stop using it. I guarantee you that nothing anyone does on that site ever matters to anyone ever.
I deleted my FB account 3 years ago and have never thought it was a bad decision.
Exactly
I would delete, honestly, but at this point I need it for professional reasons.
I just would like FB to know that anytime it decides to interfere with whatever I am doing on the internet by forcing ads down my throat, not only will I do whatever I can to delete the ad, I will also go well out of my way to avoid the advertiser at all costs.
I haven’t looked at my FB account for over 4 years but I can’t bring myself to delete it.
It may be a little mis-representing what is happening here by saying they’re selling your browser history to anyone, as the headline implies.
Digital Advertising is what I do for a living and having anyone’s browsing data would be pretty useless for what I would need to do, not mention would be a totally unmanageable amount of data for me to sift through to try and pull anything useful out of it.
I get tired of people losing their shit every time a setting changes, especially since people are freaking out about their privacy somehow being violated (even though they are volunteering all their private information anyways). What Facebook, and Google, and everyone else is trying to do is getting as many channels you interact with to talk to each other so that we can get a better sense of effective our advertising is.
The end game here is that I, as an advertiser, will have a better idea of where my money is most effective. Customers will be less frustrated with annoying ads as the ads they do see will more relevant to their interests (does anyone complain about an ad that they actually find informative and click on?), and then websites benefit because their users aren’t being annoyed by irrelevant messages.
Facebook isn’t looking to sell data to anyone either, they’re looking to collect more data than anyone else so they can provide the best targeting options to advertisers and therefor get advertisers to spend their money with Facebook.
Gosh, Mr. Zuckerberg, you sure convinced me! I’ll trot right out and sign up for a Facebook account RIGHT NOW!
“does anyone complain about an ad that they actually find informative and click on?”
Wait… is that a thing?
You’re a professional liar and schemer. Fuck yourself to death.
@Sponge Of course it isn’t. See my previous comment.
Moot question. No one’s ever found an online ad informative and clicked on it.
If you’re on a website and you can’t figure out what the product is — it’s you.
Uproxx included, no offense.
So no one here has ever been influenced by advertising ever? You just magically know about everything you may ever need and where to get it?
What I do has nothing to do with lying, its mostly just scheming (we call it strategy in the marketing world). All I’m trying to do is find the person who will most likely buy, use, or have a need for my product so I can talk to them about it and not waste money talking to people who don’t care.
I get that this sounds evil (actually I don’t), but that’s a crucial part of commerce and the economy.
Again, I don’t care if anyone does or doesn’t use Facebook. I just hate hearing people bitch about things that they have no understanding of how it works.
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet and @Sponge
Believe it or not, a multi billion dollar industry exists because people do. And millions of dollars of studies go into figuring people’s behavior so that we can better target the right audience.
The short answer is, yes, yes you click on ads. You just don’t think of yourself as doing so when you’re clicking on something you’re interested in. But you piss and moan when you see all these ads that are not relevant to you.
Jesus, people. Quit pretending you’re all Bill Hicks. Advertising is annoying, but it’s necessary, unless you never want to get free content and never want any new businesses to get off the ground.
I do take issue with your last sentence though. Facebook is definitely not acting in the best interest of advertisers. Ever since their algorithm change last year, they’ve gone from exploiting businesses to BLATANTLY exploiting businesses to contact their own followers. Which, to me, seems colossally stupid in the long term.
You want us to have control over what content we see, Facebook? Fine, then fucking let us see messages from the pages we follow. Everything they’ve done in the past year to “make ads better” has made them 100 times worse.
Yeah, I guess I do sound overly pro-facebook when I’m just trying to be “know what the fuck you’re talking about before you cry about it”
Honestly, its a last resort if I can help it. The long and the short of it is that people on Facebook want to stay on Facebook. So, yes, I can get my ad out in front of a lot of people, but I really shouldn’t expect many people to click on it.
I do like it that people here (who all have created an uproxx connect account) are bitching about Facebook’s privacy blah blah blah, while being totally oblivious to the fact that Uproxx is doing the same thing by trying to gather as much user profile and behavior data as they can so they can advertise their reach capabilities to marketers so they can target a better audience.
Also, Facebook is a notorious pain in the ass to work with as an advertiser.
Just sayin’
The thing is, Festus, your comments ring false. Not because you are lying or because your employer is the asshole described, but because we’ve been living in this dystopia of free content for awful ads for so long.
Those of us who’ve been around since the birth of the web found the progress of the whole thing terrifying. I had one of those “stop my dick can only get so hard” reactions when AdBlock Plus came out, because there is no way to say “I don’t mind this ad, but I never want to see that ad again.” There is no way to report some advertisers as abusive. Apparently even if you’re the one paying to have them on your website, there may be nothing you can do. Do you truly believe stuff like Patreon exists solely to fuck the advertising industry, which is filled with humanitarians that are just trying to keep the internet free by any means necessary?
Yes, I’m sure that the faceless conglomerates are trying to find ways to target ads more effectively, but you’re being specious at best when you say there is any benefit in it for the consumer. There should be benefit in it for the consumer, but this is the industry that thinks flashing bright signs at night on the freeway is a good way to advertise a meal and a shower, as opposed to being a good way to kill people when the truckers are dazzle-blinded. The fucking minute you shit-heels master the technology to dump ads into our brains while we drive down the road, you’re going to deploy it without thought of content or consequence, and mother fucking Congress is going to greenlight it as fast as your lobby’s checks clear.
What needs to happen to get us to quit hating is simple.
1) Never again let a situation exist where my wife has to watch the same ad three times in one commercial block of a major network television show that is not on repeats.
2) Apologize publicly for pop-up and pop-under ads on websites, ideally at the crucifixion of the assholes who came up with the idea for them.
3) No more website ads with video or audio, or movement of any kind. Except maybe – MAYBE – on Youtube/Hulu/DailyMotion/etc. Even then, they should be in line with the video, not in a separate section of the page.
4) Tailor your ads for the audience of the website you’re advertising to, or make it simple for the proprietor of said website to do so herself, e.g. providing a list of topical checkboxes. Make it easy for content creators to block specific ads, and/or report them as offensive or not relevant to the hashtag they appeared under.
5) Kill annoying ads. Kill the people who came up with them as a means to “get inside our heads”. Clever ads, harmless ads, etc are all fine.
6) Stop trying so hard to get our attention. Who-the-fuck-ever greenlit advertisements being louder than the show I’m watching should have bamboo shoved under their finger- and toe-nails on live PPV. By Mel Gibson in character from the movie Payback. This is the shit indicative of the moral and mental bankruptcy of the entire industry you are a part of. Don’t fuck the consumer short term because you assholes think it is a selling point for your customers.
The advertising industry does provide a valuable service, and I guess the paradigm is here to stay regardless. But it is a real shame you’re all so busy trying to out fuck consumers to get the money from the actual companies that are trying to connect with their customers.
I think I’m going to print out the above comment and frame it.
@MixMasterFestus Just curious if you know what became the motivating factor in the creation of the advertising industry in the US. I’ll even spot you the first W…and the second W…okay, I’m in a good mood, so I’ll spot the I as well. There you go: WWI. Yup, Woodrow Wilson gathered himself together a bunch of guys to market the notion of going to war in Europe (because, for some odd reason, Americans weren’t really very keen on the idea of sending their young men off to get killed & maimed in a foreign war). They created posters and slogans and got everyone so riled up that eventually the public changed their minds and thought, “Gee whillickers, I can’t wait to send my son off to get shot at and gassed and blown up! It’ll save our freedoms and make him a man!” After the war, those same artists and writers decided that, hey, if we can market a war, why not products that are (generally) less dangerous? So they all trundled off to Madison Avenue and marketed cigarettes and alcohol to Jazz Babies and lived happily ever after.
Yeah, advertising has a great history behind it. Can’t find a nicer bunch of piranhas outside the Amazon. If anything about it had changed in the last century, that would be one thing, but it’s still the same disease-ridden cesspool that it always has been.
ITT: first world problems
I don’t like complaining about free things that are pretty useful, and I really hate when others do it. Same can be said about complaining about ads on a free site. I’m glad they are getting paid, that would continue to all me to use it for free. (Uproxx included)
But it still baffles me some of the decisions that get made over at FB headquarters that make it very difficult to do certain things. It’s almost impossible to use as a business promotion tool. I understand paying to reach NEW fans, but they want you to pay to reach your own fans? They make it impossible to add large groups of people to an invite.
I guess it’s inevitable, something better will come around and FB will go the way of all the others before it.
It sure seems like something better won’t come around. Facebook’s got an all-powerful trump card in the fact that everyone’s already using it. No site’s ever actually going to be seen as “better” from a practical perspective until Facebook somehow loses its hold on its massive pool of users.
You have a point, but I really doubt Uproxx is looking at our browser histories when we’re not logged in and selling the data. That being said, I never buy products advertised on bookface simply because it encourages such crappy behavior.
@Reggie Thistleton – I didn’t mean to lump Uproxx with what FB is doing, I was referring to the commenters who complain about adds or the fact that that an article may be on two or three pages as opposed to one. God forbid they make some money while bringing me free enjoyment!
@JJ Jr. – The smartest thing FB ever did was allowing other sites to use their login for authentication. I originally loved it as I didn’t need to create another user name and password to do something on some crappy site.
This will help lengthen their stay at the top.
I do think they will eventually be replaced, there was no reason to go to FB back in the day, everyone was on MS, but FB was better and people migrated. It will happen again, at some point. The nature of the beast.
@Dusty – I didn’t mean to imply that you were likening bookface with Uproxx. But bookface actually watches where you browse, even if those sites have no connection to bookface. Thankfully there are browser extensions to block this, but who knows how effective they’ll continue to be. Ditto with any company that wants access to your phone or wants to put a camera (under their control) in your living room.
“Privacy Violation”. How blind do you have to be to know you have no privacy on Facebook. If you expect more than your password to be private (and even that is a stretch) then you’re an idiot.
So to anyone posting anything on Facebook they expect to be private you might want to reset your logic circuits. Leave it to Dan Seitz to completely miss the mark yet again.