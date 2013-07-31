Facebook Wants $2.5 Million For A 15-Second Video Ad

Ready for Facebook to get even more annoying? Video ads are coming later this year, but Facebook, of course, has high, high standards for them. Namely, you have to cough up $2.5 million for a one-day rotation.
Why, precisely, does Facebook want that much money? Because it theoretically has a lot of eyeballs, especially during “prime time”, which tells us how little the old people buying advertising understand the Internet:
With Facebook, the idea would be to capitalize on the millions of users who actively check the site on a daily basis, including during the prime-time hours coveted by television advertisers. As of last quarter, 61 percent of Facebook members were using the site daily — a number that has risen despite management predictions that it would decline.
Yeah, somehow, Facebook, we’re pretty sure once Charmin’s prancing sh*tbears start making us pay the toll to look at our friends sharing movie trailers, you’re going to see a decline in daily use. The good news is that there’s a three-playback limit. For now; this being Facebook we’re sure that will rapidly become “flexible” the more money is sitting on the table.
To be fair, ads are how you pay the toll for content; every professional site on the web has them, of course. But one can’t help but feel Facebook is a different case. If a blogger or a filmmaker (or a TV show) is asking you to look at a fifteen second ad, that’s to collect a paycheck so they can keep making original content. The “content” on Facebook is generated by us; essentially Facebook wants to impose a fifteen-second ad on you before you can talk to your friends.
That might be a harder sell than Facebook realizes, especially since this is the latest round in more and more advertising on the site. The key point of Facebook is that it’s easier to keep up with people you know, but how many ads will the site throw at its users before that convenience becomes a hassle? It seems one way or the other, we’re about to find out.
Next stop is of course: Subscribe to Facebook for $9.99 a month for an ad free experience.
Oh, naturally. But that only gets rid of the video ads.
Ballsy. This really could start the next mass exodus of users to the another networking site, like what happened to MySpace around 2006-2007
It will happen eventually. Past history is the best predictor of future behavior.
The biggest problem with MySpace is that in 2005/06 profiles were confusing to read because OH GOD MY EYES THEY BURN and the shitty UI. Facebook’s wasn’t much better for UI, but the clean and some form of order to the profiles made it easier to use.
The problem now is that there is that (a) there is no networking site for purely social uses that is much better and (b) the damn kids will need to take charge like people my age did, AFTER THEY GIT OFF MAH GODDAMN LAWN
Exactly. Once the cookie cutter MBA -types go full $ extraction on FB, everyone will leave for something else.
That’s what I’ve been hoping for. I hopped to Google Plus a few months ago after reading about some bullshit Facebook did with their taxes that pissed me off, but only a couple friends came with me, so I didn’t end up cutting the cord from Facebook. When I first heard about this video ad thing, it sounded like it’d definitely frustrate some people into migrating or just quitting the whole social network thing… but honestly I have a hard time believing that anything could actually incite a mass exodus from a social network as big as Facebook.
It’s a fair point. If another exodus is to happen, it should have occurred back in 2009, during the time when the user base had changed from just high schoolers, college students and recent grads to goddamn every age group. 2009 would have been the perfect time since the identity of Facebook was changing away from “our own secret” to mainstream acceptance. Additionally, fucking Farmville was fucking everywhere at that time and was annoying as hell. Now, Zynga is almost dead and the change of Facebook has been mostly accepted.
A few articles about young people I’ve read have basically shown a combination of Texting, Twitter, Instagram and SnapChat has replaced Facebook for day-to-day stuff while Facebook is more out of obligation and used less often due to drama.
Facebook is why we can’t have nice things.
Sorry, I wanted to link here.