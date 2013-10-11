Facebook Will Not Longer Let You Omit Your Profile From Search, Making It Easy For Stalkers To Find You

Another day, another privacy feature erased on Facebook. Once again, Facebook is claiming a lack of interest means that nobody really cares if any idiot can find your profile, right? Right. So now your profile is searchable by anyone, except users you’ve blocked.
But not for long! This policy decision is going to bite Facebook right on the Zuckertuchus, and hard.
Why? Pretty simple, really; it hands stalkers and other assorted scary people a golden opportunity to violate those no-contact and restraining orders!
Facebook is fairly nakedly making this about ensuring that you’re a search result in its “Google of People”, but it’s also fairly clear they haven’t thought through the implications of just flicking on the searchlight and walking away. You probably know somebody with an insane ex who they had to call the cops on to get them off their front lawn; how do you think this is going to play out, once people like that can find Facebook profiles, and just make a new one to get around that pesky blocklist?
So one of two things will happen, probably within a year: Facebook will be dragged into court over this, and have to somehow argue that its profit margins are more important than user safety. Somehow, we don’t think that’ll play in court. Or they will see a mass exodus of users who would really rather not have social media kill them, or at least sit outside their house with binoculars. Neither scenario will be particularly enjoyable, or do much for their stock price, so don’t worry too much; you won’t be searchable sooner rather than later.
Great choice of photo for this story. Maybe the best of the week.
Thanks! I stink at Photoshop, but doing this stuff is always fun. You should see the ones I don’t run.
I disagree with your version of the two possible outcomes, though. Outcome number three is people, who have already given away most of their privacy by using Facebook, will continue to not understand what they’re exposing themselves to and will be shocked–shocked!–when this shit goes pear-shaped.
That creep can roll…
Facebook think anything through? Did you think you felt a draft in Hell?
My sister got rid of her Facebook account last year and I got rid of mine recently. A couple months ago when I was on mine, I noticed a Facebook poll on the side where the ads were. It said: “How close are you to [my sister]? Very close/Somewhat close/Not at all close.” etc. Then a couple of weeks later there was another one: “How far away do you live from [my sister’s home town]?” I took pictures of these because I was so skeeved out.
Anyways, fuck Facebook.