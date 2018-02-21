Ranking The Five Best Apps For Those Organizing For Change

UPROXX/Getty Image

More than ever, people are organizing for change and taking to the streets to make things better for all of us. If you want to join in, here are five useful apps to protect your rights, record the proceedings, and get everything organized.

5) Know Your Rights

There are multiple apps for different countries under the heading “Know Your Rights” and it’s worth having one on your phone. Part of protest is navigating the legal areas around use of public space and peaceful protest sensibly and with an eye towards protecting your fellow protestors, and knowing what you can and can’t do and say will help keep everyone safe.

4) Buycott

Change starts with what you spend. Buycott lets you scan anything with a UPC code and learn the history behind it, as well as select causes you want to support. It lets you protest every time you’re in the store, and ensures that if you’re picking up something to drink after you protest, that you’re not undercutting yourself.