This Is Why Gamers Hate ‘Call Of Duty’ So Much

Today marks the release of the next game in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Ghosts. And your social media feed is probably throbbing with hate for the game… but why?
Catch Me Up, Here. Call of Duty?
It’s a first-person shooter where you play a soldier. He has a name, but he will be eminently forgettable. It’s best known for its highly popular and widely played multiplayer feature, which is really the centerpiece of the game.
So Do Gamers Hate The Players, Or the Game?
Both! This is the Internet! There’s plenty of hate to go around!
OK, So Why The Game?
Depending on who you ask, it’s essentially the same game, with minor tweaks, year after year. In fact, the executive producer of the latest game admitted as much in an interview. And yet, every year, it sells millions of copies and is often one of the best-selling games of the year. If you believe the series is a bastion of mediocrity, this can be… frustrating.
Is It A Bastion of Mediocrity?
Eh, it’s subjective. They’re fun enough, for what they are, but the games are on such a tight release cycle, with a new one every year, that it’s difficult to be creative. The games are more interesting for their multiplayer and their alternate modes than as a single-player experience, to the point where you kind of wonder why they bother with a single-player mode at all.
Are There Other Criticisms Of The Franchise?
Dozens! It’s a game where you play an American soldier who guns down non-Americans, and it’s got the moral complexity of a cartoon. This is the stuff of a graduate thesis. Suffice to say if you want complicated storytelling or realistic geopolitics, this is not that game.
And The Players Of This Are Hated Because…?
Penny Arcade really put it succinctly, that with the new COD game and the new Eminem CD, today is Christmas for @$$holes. COD players are widely seen as a group of homophobic whiny children who don’t play anything else, a worrying percentage of which are actual, biological children. And to play multiplayer, which is the only reason these games exist really, you must, however unwillingly, try to play a game with these people. It’s like being annoyed by frat boys at a sports bar with a $60 cover.
Is It Really That Bad?
Not really. It’s a lot like, say, Texas. Yeah, there are guys with five guns in their belt, a gigantic hat, and a smug and unearned provincial attitude, but most Texans are normal people who are embarrassed by that idiot. The same is true of the enormous COD multiplayer community, which encompasses millions of gamers. Yes, there are jerks, partially because playing multiplayer video games all day is largely the province of people who have too much time on their hands, but most people just want to play a deathmatch and have some fun.
And there is a bit of self-loathing in that worldview. I’d be far more inclined to mock these macho power fantasies if I hadn’t just finished sucking every scrap of joy out of a game where I am Batman and am about to really start digging into the side missions of a game where I am Batman and also a pirate. I’m in a bit of a glass house, here.
In short, complaining about COD is really more about tradition. All the accusations leveled at the franchise were once leveled at Halo and Counter-Strike. Really what matters is that people have fun, and that they don’t kill the dog.
Wait, There’s a Dog?
Yes. No, I won’t tell you what happens to it.
They’ve addressed that, but it’s still a problem.
I love CoD mp, but I never wear a headset unless I’m in a party with friends.
I usually mute people as soon as they enter the lobby, speaking gibberish.
True story, I was in a lobby testing MP on a recent game, and looked at who was waiting to join. SWAG, YOLO, SWAG, YOLO, I literally quit out and left for a few hours.
They’re never bad games and they’re usually pretty fun. It’s just so much worse than Battlefield that it’s tough to see why so many people still play it.
Quick scoping.. Why is this still an issue? It’s been going on since MW1!
I play this game because i can fire it up, play it for 10 minutes and turn it off No problem.
However after MW3 I decided i wasn’t going to pay another $60 until they made some serious changes to the formula.
That being said I always mute head sets and i wish there was a “mute all” function
Headsets are the only gaming equipment that should be carded for.
I think the “blame the parents” logic works perfectly for the annoying children online situation. The caricature of the “mom, make me a fucking sandwich” kid (originated by South Park, if I’m not mistaken) hinges on spineless parents. The only game I’ve ever really played online was Halo 2, and I know if my mom had heard me using any kind of language from my room, she would have just chucked my Xbox out a window.
Story Time!
This wasn’t my crew but it has been making the rounds on Reddit and I think you guys would appreciate this epic tale of perversion and justice:
How little Billy got his GTA taken away.
So I was playing with some of my crew mates in a full free-roam session with many other players. When we’re dicking around like this we like to turn off party chat and listen into the in game banter. There was this low level squeaker who was being a real douche. Attacking players, spouting racist and homophobic epithets , calling out hacks when killed – and all in that annoying squeaker voice.
My crew and I decide this type of player must be made an example of and so we hop into party chat to make our plans. Plans in place I ride my motorbike out near to him and when I get close my crewmate places a $9000 bounty on his head. I jump out of the party chat and ride up near him.
Of course he shoots me immediately. I respawn nearby, go into passive mode and walk up to him. He’s too busy trying to get on my bike, which was locked to crew only. He doesn’t notice me until I’m right behind him. When he sees me he unloads two whole SMG clips before realizing his bullets don’t do jack. I tell him I want to help him and if he stops shooting me I’ll take him to my apartment where he can hide out for the duration of the bounty. He agrees and we ride back, avoiding a bounty hunter along the way.
Back at the apartment I show him the bong. In my best Herbert from family guy impression I say “Take a hit from the bong mmmm losen you up.” He does. I give him whiskey “Just to get you in the mood” I say. He’s having a blast looking through the telescope, drinking smoking, and then I say “you have lots of blood on you, you should get cleaned up.” I walk him over to the bathroom and when we open the door my two crewmates are standing in their underwear. The kid freaks out spouting all this antigay sentiments. We block the door so he can’t walk out and then say now it’s time for some fun. We tell him he’s going to have to earn his freedom by taking care of us. When he asks what taking care means in his scared squeaker voice I have to mute my microphone from my laughter.
My crewmate gives him $1000 and says there’s more where that came from if he’s good boy. We tell him to bark. And he does. We say turn around and show us your behind. He does. When he turns back we all do the jerk animation. Over and over. We taunt him. Say some crazy pervert shit over the mic forgetting that it gets transmitted across the entire lobby. He tries to get past but he can leave the bathroom. He begs us to let him go. We respond with more jerking and in our creepy Herbert voices say “Yessss beg, beg us, beg little piggy.” He threatens to log. We tell him it’s bugged and if he logs out without exiting the apartment he’ll lose his character and all his cash.
A stranger across the chat confirms this and tells him he needs to leave the apartment to log out safely. We laugh releasing that most of the lobby are in on it, or at least listening in. Now the boy starts whining and I think I hear tears. He really wants to leave but we just keep choking the chicken. Then I hear buzzing at the door. Curious I walk over telling him “that’s Zed and now we’ll party in Russell’s old room.” He doesn’t get the Pulp Fiction reference and says his name is not Russell. And then it happens. Mom arrives.
His mother must have come into the room asking what’s going on, why’s he crying etc. I ask “Is that your roommate. Tell her to go – no chicks are invited to the sausage party.” She asks “who’s that, what’s that voice. And I’m not his roommate I’m his mother, he’s a twelve year old boy.” I tell her that I’m Herbert and her son came to our apartment, smoked some weed, drank my whisky and now he won’t play with us.” She starts to freak and grabs the microphone. “What do you mean smoke weed. Does this game have drugs in it?” “I reply “Yes indeed and homosexuality too. It is an adult game and your son was just servicing us.”…
She goes batshit crazy on him, yelling “What kind of game is this? You said it was a car game, why are these men in their underwear masturbating” etc. He starts bullshiting her, telling her we’re lying. I finally get to answer the door and one of my crew mates must have called a stripper because Fufu is suddenly there giving lapdances.
Oh this is perfect. I say let him out and lets smoke some weed. I sit on the couch and get a lap dance, One crewmate comes in and bee lines for the weed. The other jerk animations over the stripper lap dancing me and the little kid walks in to show his mum this scene. She screams blue murder at him, tells him he can never play the game again and then he disappears from the apartment (I assume she shut the Xbox off). After our laughter died we basked in the glory of knowing we saved one of America’s youth from being corrupted by an adult game.
The End.
Moral of the story? That kid is probably loving the new Call Of Duty right now.
Credit goes to u/Cherno_Journo
Dan please delete if it’s too long.
Brilliant. That is so damned funny. I’ve been on the fence about GTAV, but your character can drink and smoke pot? I’m surprised the anti-video gamers haven’t taken to the streets over this. Hilarious.
Whats the difference between a Porcupine and a BMW?
the BMW has all the pricks on the inside.
b-but, look at her! Not only is she hot, but she’s also wearing a superman shirt! That proves she’s a nerd AND a real human being! We have to trust her!
Dobby! Who let you out of the broom closet and gave you internet access?
Dark Knight Rises is easily the worst big budget super hero flick. Why? It was self-serious in its shittyness. Ball’s in your court, Rise of the Silver Surfer.
If we give her clothes does that mean she’ll go away?
I’m not willing to fault Activision for the stupidity of other publishers. Or consumers, because let’s face it: We buy this crap.
I haven’t played it yet but I could have told you that it was going to be the same game with a few new game modes,guns and maps. It is also obvious that there will be annoying people playing online since the median age of online players is 15 years old. The mute feature is there for a reason and I don’t hesitate to use it.
That’s pretty much nails it. Remember when console publishers made all kinds of games? I blame the “COD is the path to the cash” mentality for there not being a MechWarrior game, or great space-flight sims on Xbox or Playstation.
“Ball’s in your court, Rise of the Silver Surfer.”
Upon reading that the gif of the Raptors mascot faceplanting on the court came into my head.
“Dark Knight Rises is easily the worst big budget super hero flick.”
Oh?
Yeah I didn’t care for Dark Knight rises but I think rise of Silver Surfer was worse. I mean just cause it didn’t try to rise above being terrible isn’t much of a defense.
Not to mention some of the Blades, wasn’t Elektra super terrible too? I didn’t see it.
The only thing I find annoying is Quick scoping. Nobody sets up a Sniper rifle and shoots somebody that quick in real life. Hell you can’t even fire a real Sniper rifle accurately from anything other than a prone or supported position in real life. It’s unrealistic for Snipers to be sprinting around the map with a 50 cal Sniper and one shot killing people.
THIS! Drives me crazy, it’s just annoying and makes it not fun. Granted, all of it is unrealistic, but come on…
X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter. Is that too much to ask for?
i loved COD4. Black Ops 1 was super legit. MW2 was great for the epic killstreaks . All three of these games had 1 thing in common IMO: great maps. The map quality fell off significantly after BO1 and never really went back up. (WaW, and BO2 sucked ass) COD4 had the best maps, and was the first to utilize the ‘perk’ system. Every game following has been more or less a rehash. I got suckered into buying BO2, but wont buy this. Its the same shit every year.
Dan Seitz nailed it. It gets no worse than bat nipples.
The thing about COD which I think makes people play it so much is that is constantly tells you how awesome you are. It’s constantly popping up with points, acheivments, pats on the back. I’m sure if they could figure it out it’d give you handjob while you played. It’s less of a slog than BF. It’s rewarding and that makes peoples brains pop. BF, is the deeper game, the more mature one(if you can call blowing lots of shit up mature) but it doesn’t give you that satisfaction of telling you how amazing you are all the time. I don’t get the people who moan it’s the same game every year. it essential is, so is Madden, Fifa or any other sports sim or any racing game or any sequel ever. I think it’s just because it comes out every year. It’s a 2 year cycle with alternating delvelopers and I think given free reign they might make something different but Activision are just going to say, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. I’ve picked it up but I’ve only played a couple of hours and I can’t work out if I hate it or love it yet. there is no inbetween
“This is the Internet! There’s plenty of hate to go around!”
This is the most succinct comment on the internet I’ve ever heard!
I played the last for both CoD and Battlefield on Xbox 360 and I preferred Battlefield by a mile. But if you just want non-stop spawn-kill-die-repeat action than I can see how CoD would be popular (particularly with younger players).