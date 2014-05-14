Google Glass Is What’s Wrong With Being A Nerd

Google is full of nerds. This is an obvious proclamation, on the surface, but it’s more meaningful than just “Google is full of people who are really good at coding.” The employees a company hires tend, one way or the other, to define its direction. And the most telling product, in that sense, is the now widely-available Google Glass, possibly the most miserably self-indulgent product a company has ever produced.
Why do I say this? Google Glass is essentially what happens when you let nerds replace social skills with billions of dollars. As a result, it reflects a nerd’s own worst instincts. Everything that’s wrong with being a nerd can be distilled into this $1500 status symbol.
“You’d Get It If You’d Just Admit I’m Right!”
Nerds, especially successful ones, tend towards arrogance. A lot of nerds have been told they’re smart from a very young age, have worked very hard to become smarter and more informed, and have quantifiable data to prove they’re smarter. There is very rarely a more effective way to breed a total douchebag than to puff up somebody’s ego and then have that ego proven right, constantly, and nerds get this all the time.
The end result, especially for highly successful nerds, is that they don’t like to hear that they’re wrong. Hell, nobody does; the human ego is a delicate, angry thing. But it’s especially bad for nerds because their entire identity is built around always having the right answer. They’ve got the 4.0 GPA and the successful tech company to prove they’re right, and you’re wrong, so shut up. Hence Google’s attempt to head off the Glassholes with an FAQ that just emphasized Google itself was run by Glassholes.
Glass has failed as a consumer product. It’s abundantly clear the larger consumer market, Google’s main target, doesn’t want this thing, despite Google’s claims to the contrary. Yet Google will keep forcing the issue until somebody makes them stop.
“Social Interaction Is An Engineering Flaw!”
For various reasons I basically had to start developing actual social skills in college. Stuff that comes naturally to other people, like not being a blunt douchebag, was something I had to work at. I had to apply almost a software program to my social interactions at first so that people wouldn’t think I was a complete jackass. It’s gotten easier, but it was hard at first, and if I didn’t have to make the effort, I probably wouldn’t have.
The stereotype of the nerd as socially awkward isn’t entirely untrue, but it’s not rooted in just not being able to talk to people. Nerds are obsessed with logic, and human interaction has little to do with logic. At their worst, nerds will view social interaction as an engineering flaw to be fixed, or, if it can’t be fixed, to be ignored, because clearly the problem is with the rest of the world, not them.
It’s why most nerds go through an Objectivism phase, it’s why hookup apps exist, and it’s why Google remains baffled a product that involves mounting a sign on your face that tells other people they’re not as interesting as the Internet isn’t a runaway hit. Not that it isn’t true in some cases, but there is a socially expected minimum of tact, here.
Google Glass is built to put a screen between you and the world, to hold other people at arms length. Google loves to make products like this. For example, Google Plus has a baffling feature wherein you can watch social events unfold in real time on your phone while you’re actually at that social event. But in order to have anything resembling a rich fulfilling life, you kind of have to talk to people at some point. Spending $1500 to avoid that just makes people wonder what the hell’s wrong with you.
“The Future Will Be Exactly Like It Was When I Was A Kid!”
Nerds like to imagine they’re forward-thinking pioneers, but the reality is, we’re enormously sentimental. Don’t get me wrong, I get ungodly excited about things like graphene possibly breaking Fourier’s Law and bipedal robots. But I also get livid whenever a TV show from the 1960s gets a ‘disrespectful’ remake from that hack who created Felicity. I can’t really claim I’ve got both eyes firmly fixed on the future, here.
Google Glass, and in fact the entire wearable tech fad, exists entirely because the people who run Google grew up watching stuff that featured wearable technology. Glass has no practical use, whatsoever, to the average consumer. Realistically it never should have been brought to the consumer market; where wearable tech succeeds, it succeeds because there’s a specific use for it, and even then, it can have a shockingly short shelf life. It’s not a fashion statement; it’s a tool.
Google made Google Glass because it’s what the kid inside all those nerds always wanted. And that’s fine, to a point. But it’s not a consumer product, and the sooner Google’s leadership owns up to that, the better off they’ll be.
Encore!
Actually I think google glass can have a great many uses when the software becomes powerful enough to actually make them useful.. If you can manage something like the Iron Man display that gives you accurate real time information about everything you concentrate on it could be huge. Just imagine using the data from social networking sites. With proper image search software you can get personal infor on literally anyone in the street. You can also build apps that can help you for example diagnose what’s wrong with your car just by looking at it. And so on and so on. The potential is endless but you would need way more sophisticated software. Probably even some kind of dumb AI
So I think that glasses(and when the hardware is there probably contacts or outright implants) are absolutely the future. Google just got there a few decades earlier
It could also make hitting on random women far more effective/creepy. “So I saw you like the same books, movies, and music that I do. Sup?”
The first paragraph after “Social Interaction Is An Engineering Flaw!” hit home hard for me…What is this weird feeling i am having? Damn you!
I guess the one good thing about not going to college and never developing those skills is i have yet to come across anyone who has owned these and hopefully never will.
I was midway through writing a comment when I realized I was reinventing the term ‘glasshole.’
I like the idea of gGlass a great deal, but I’ve never seen any evidence that Google has come up with solutions to even the problems that I can think of.
I expect something with the functionality of gGlass is going to happen, eventually, and I’d have a pair of these to wear sometimes if they weren’t $1500. As to the social objections you have – you aren’t wrong, but it is going to happen anyway.
Google needs to re-think this. Put the Google Glass technology on a glass eye that’s wired to your brain. Avoids the social stigma attached to the visible Glass itself. Of course, you have to have one of your eyes removed, but depth perception is overrated anyway.
If you don’t like this, Google, how about my slightly less invasive alternative:
GOOGLE MONOCLE
Damn. I felt like this was not only a scathing review of a company and a product, but of my entire being and life to this point.
Now I haz sadz, because 90% of what was said here applies to me (also, thank God I’m not the only one who had to treat social interaction like an app I had to master, because I was starting to think that I’m weird.).
I still wouldn’t wear Google Glass though.
Also, I don’t THINK I went through an Objectivism phase as such, but I always found Ayn Rand to be pretty insufferable in general.
You essentially just described the modern cellphone. Glass is a first step – hands free computing (wearable or implanted) is without a doubt where portable technology is trending. The purpose of Google Glass (in hindsight) is to get other companies developing wearables, like Samsung and it’s watches now, until someone gets it right – then companies will innovate on the best design. Sort of like Palm Pilot to smart phones.
I always thought Google Glass as being the answer to: “I really like using my phone but the only problem is I have to, at some point, not look at it to interact with other humans and the world around me.”
Of course that is a good thing and the makers of Glass don’t seem to understand that. Plus, $1,500 for two year old tech? No thanks.