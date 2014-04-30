Hollywood Wants To Defeat Netflix With A ‘Pay By The Inch’ Plan Based On The Size Of Your Screen

Jeffrey Katzenberg is a very, very good film executive, but he’s not very good at predicting the future of movies. That doesn’t stop him from trying, though, and the most amusing claim he’s made lately is that you’ll pay for movies by the inch in a magical, Netflix-free world.
Essentially, Katzenberg’s vision of the future is that movies will be priced based on the screen you watch them on. After being in theaters for three weeks, you can pay by the inch, essentially, according to Variety.
“I think the model will change and you won’t pay for the window of availability. A movie will come out and you will have 17 days, that’s exactly three weekends, which is 95% of the revenue for 98% of movies. On the 18th day, these movies will be available everywhere ubiquitously and you will pay for the size. A movie screen will be $15. A 75” TV will be $4.00. A smartphone will be $1.99. That enterprise that will exist throughout the world, when that happens, and it will happen, it will reinvent the enterprise of movies,” [Katzenberg] told the crowd.
Keep in mind, Katzenberg was one of the key people behind forcing movie theaters across the country to install expensive 3D systems, and continues to insist they’re a good idea despite the fact that 3D has become a painful albatross around the neck of movie theaters across the country.
Also unsaid in all this is why anybody would pay $4 for a movie rental when eventually the studios will give up and just put it on Netflix, which is rapidly becoming the basic cable of the Internet. Also, we can’t imagine Amazon will willingly surrender a massive source of revenue without a fight.
So, yeah, we’re a little skeptical that this idea will ever come into existence. But, hey, it’s his job to dream. And it’s our job to just keep waiting for movies to hit Netflix.
Movies available to the public on the day they’re released for a set fee, that will be the next generation of how movies are consumed.
The Movie Theater will eventually go the way of the phone booth.
No “eventually” about it. The major theater chains are all leveraged to their eyeballs and built on the concept of jacking up ticket prices and concessions costs by a percentage every year. Audiences growth is either declining or flat every single year. At this point if you wait six months you don’t even have to buy the DVD at Wal-Mart; it’ll be ten bucks on Amazon Instant.
Essentially, probably within a few years, at least one major theater chain just collapses like a cardboard boat. That collapse will take at least one to two thousand screens in the US off the market, which basically screws the studios because their entire release strategy is built on putting out their movies (of which there are fewer and fewer every year) on as many screens as possible at the same time.
The best case scenario is that a studio takes it on the chin. The worst case scenario is this happens either right before the summer or right before the holidays, and creates a vast, sucking financial black hole that slurps up a studio or two.
The last five years of my life seem to indicate that I will not miss theatres or blockbusters. I fear for my fellow man who’s been getting off on this recycled comic book shit though. Sucks for him. Except Dredd, that movie was undeniably badass.
Netflix really is making it’s competitors go out of their fucking mind, and i love it.
It already costs more than 4 dollars to get a movie on demand 6 months after it comes out so I dunno how he’s gonna swing that pricing. Idiot probably thinks he can charge 4 dollars per person on the honor system in homes.
They should just make ticket prices 4 dollars in the theater after the third week, isn’t that a better solution? Keeps theaters happy, doesn’t screw over cable companies or Netflix users.
Too many consumers would wait see them after the first 3 weeks if they knew the price would drop after that. I don’t think that model would work.
@phisherman, why are you picking on me? My solution seems more logical then Katsenberg’s, but his opinion actually matters and his ideas are horrible.
