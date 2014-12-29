Watch This Guy Build A Flamethrower Out Of Some Junk And Cornstarch

It goes without saying, but let’s say it anyway: Don’t build a homemade flamethrower. It is a stupid thing to do and you will probably hurt yourself. If you see this and decide to build a homemade flamethrower, that’s not our fault, because we just told you it’s stupid. Now let’s watch a dude who sounds like Krieger act utterly irresponsibly!
Seriously, in this video found by Laughing Squid, Ivan Owen sounds troublingly like one Algernop Krieger. They even kind of look alike:
That said, his flamethrower works on a fairly simple principle: Basically anything organic and dusty will burn. All it needs is to be properly distributed through air, and have a flame applied to it. Then, run away really fast; here are the Mythbusters demonstrating the same principle with coffee creamer, and getting a ridiculous fireball as a result.
The good news is that this device doesn’t have a ton of range. The bad news is that it works, so some shmuck will probably burn his house down. But at least he’ll look cool doing it!
Pfft! Loser! He should have gone for the gold and built a fuel air bomb gun. Just attach a large trash bag to the barrel and pump it full of air and powdered corn starch and ignite that BABY!
He doesn’t look crazy at all.
I can “build” a better flamethrower out of a can of hairspray and a lighter.
His won’t explode.
powdered milk works much better