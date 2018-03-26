iStockphoto

In any profession, there’s a degree of “Do as I say, not as I do.” A shocking number of doctors smoke like chimneys, diet gurus house the occasional Big Mac, and even the snobbiest film critic can be charmed by a bad movie. And so, I, a person who has spent years telling you about Facebook’s questionable practices, have had a personal Facebook for a solid decade. So it was with not a little trepidation that I downloaded my own information to see just what Facebook had on me, and discovered I had managed to blunder into largely protecting my own data by simply never handing it over in the first place.

Facebook is currently in hot water thanks to a massive data breach where right-wing data operation Cambridge Analytica got its hands on 50 million profiles in an attempt to influence the election. Mark Zuckerberg went into hiding for days and has since gone on an apology tour while dodging reporters and refusing comment. People are deeply upset, as they should be. So they’re looking at what dirt Facebook has on them and are stumbling over some nasty surprises, like how Facebook was logging user calls and text messages from Android phones for years. By the way, Facebook published a “fact check” of this that more or less admits they are totally doing this, but that it’s your fault for agreeing to this:

Call and text history logging is part of an opt-in feature for people using Messenger or Facebook Lite on Android. This helps you find and stay connected with the people you care about, and provides you with a better experience across Facebook…We introduced this feature for Android users a couple of years ago. Contact importers are fairly common among social apps and services as a way to more easily find the people you want to connect with.

Ah, the “everybody else does it!” defense. (That may not go over well when this scandal finally shakes out.)

So, I downloaded my file. If you’re morbidly curious, like me, just go to Facebook in a web browser, click the down arrow in the upper right-hand corner, click “Settings” and at the bottom of “General Account Settings” you will see a tiny link letting you download a copy of your Facebook data: